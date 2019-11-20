Colin Kaepernick Considering Holding Second Workout in March

Colin Kaepernick held a workout in Atlanta last weekend, but it’s very likely he won’t sign a contract with an NFL team this season. That doesn’t mean the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is giving up on making a comeback as he’s looking to do another workout similar to the one he did on Saturday. According to Howard Bryant of ESPN, Kaepernick is considering a second workout in March. With coaches and general managers not attending the first workout, Kaepernick wants the second one to be at the owner’s meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

Originally, the plan was to have Kaepernick work out in front of 25 teams at the Atlanta Falcons’ facility. But with that workout being private, Kaepernick decided to move the workout 60 miles south of where the Falcons practice and have it at Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia. Only seven teams made the trip to see Kaepernick in action and after the workout, he sent a message to the league about his future.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said to reporters after the workout. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”

Once the NFL found out Kaepernick was moving the workout to another location, a statement was released which revealed its thoughts on the situation.

“We are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout. He informed us of that decision at 2:30 pm today along with the public,” the statement said.

“Today’s session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants – an opportunity to show his football readiness and desire to return to the NFL. Twenty-five (25) clubs were present for the workout, and all 32 clubs, their head coaches, general managers, and other personnel executives would have received video footage of the interview and workout, shot by the Atlanta Falcons video crew…Colin’s decision has no effect on his status in the League. He remains an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with any club.”