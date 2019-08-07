Reactions to Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Comeback and Insane Workout Video

Colin Kaepernick is ready to make his NFL return. On Wednesday, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback posted a video on Twitter to show his normal workout routine. “5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still ready,” he wrote in the caption.

Kaepernick put together a solid career as a member of the 49ers. His best season was in 2013 when he threw for 3,197 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 524 and four touchdowns. However, in 2012, Kapernick replaced Alex Smith as the starting quarterback midway through the year and he led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance only to lose to the Baltimore Ravens.

There are teams that need a quarterback like Kapernick. The only issue is he’s been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season and one has to wonder if he’s actually in shape? With him not seeing any action the last two years, it will be an uphill battle for him to not only sign with a team but remain on the active roster the entire season.

Here’s a look at reactions to Kaepernick’s announcement and workout video.

The Video

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

Here’s a look at the video and as you can see, Kapernick is more than ready to sign with an NFL team. There have been his obstacles the last three seasons, including him taking chance on himself and opting out of his contract after the 2016 season. But when it comes down to it, Kapernick feels like he should be playing in the NFL. And that’s why he continues to hit the gym five days a week.

Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin, the co-host of ABC’s The View, is 100 percent behind Kaepernick as she said, “He’s still ready,” on Twitter and posted a fist emoji right next to her statement. Along with her gig on the view, Hostin is a lawyer and a progressive journalist. She has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award three times for her work on The View.

Nice Shirt

My shirt right now!! pic.twitter.com/Hy97InCcQs — the ponderous pen (@theponderouspen) August 7, 2019

This Kaepernick supporter responded to his video by wearing a shirt that says it all. The shirt shows Kaepernick kneeling between to other players who are kneeling with him. This was what Kaepernick did throughout the entire 2016 season and the idea came from former teammate Nate Boyer who told him kneeling during the national anthem would be more respectful instead of just sitting.

Inspirational Quote

“You may write me down in history with your bitter, twisted lies | You may trod me in the very dirt but still, like dust, I’ll rise.” – Maya Angelou



Love & respect to the unrepeatable, inimitable ⁦@Kaepernick7⁩. pic.twitter.com/fVbOHVPQpu — Christopher Petrella (@CFPetrella) August 7, 2019

Advocate Christopher Petrella used a quote from Maya Angelou to react to Kaepernick’s video. The quote states, “You may write me down in history with your bitter, twisted lies | You may trod me in the very dirt but still, like dust, I’ll rise.”

Petrella went on to say, “Love & respect to the unrepeatable, inimitable ⁦[Colin Kaepernick].” The quote fits Kaepernick well as he has been down the last three years, but he’s not going to give up until he’s back in the NFL.

End of Kaepernick’s Career

Did we all forget how bad he was at the end of his career — ATL Fan (@bricepls) August 7, 2019

ATL Fan wanted to let everyone know why Kapernick is not with a team: “Did we all forget how bad he was at the end of his career?”

Nobody has forgotten he had trouble holding on to the starting position in San Francisco. However, he’s good enough to be a backup quarterback for a team who needs one, and if you look closely at his numbers from his final season with the 49ers, it wasn’t as bad as people make it out to be.

Unfriendly Reminder

The immaculate deflection may have something to do with it. In that 2013 NFC title game, you had 3 turnovers in the 4th quarter. If you were truly elite you would still be playing pic.twitter.com/WNeloXlgnm — David Hill (@Davehill777) August 7, 2019

This Twitter user called out Kaepernick for his performance in the NFC Championship game six years ago, saying: “The immaculate deflection may have something to do with it. In that 2013 NFC title game, you had 3 turnovers in the 4th quarter. If you were truly elite you would still be playing.”

It has nothing to do with being elite, it’s about being on an NFL roster. And as bad as Kaepernick looked in that game, he did lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl the year before.

Veteran Gives His Opinion

Praying for you to get an opportunity Kaep! To hell with all your haters…there are PLENTY of us who love and support you. And I’m speaking as a 25-year Military Retiree…you DID NOT disrespect the flag or this country!! — Ray Butler (@Raybujr1) August 7, 2019

The Veteran is all about Kaepernick making comeback. Ray Butler sent a message to the Nevada alum and said, “Praying for you to get an opportunity Kaep! To hell with all your haters…there are PLENTY of us who love and support you. And I’m speaking as a 25-year Military Retiree…you DID NOT disrespect the flag or this country!!”

Only time will tell if Kaepernick will be back in the league, but it does look like he has a strong support system that would love to see him on their TV screens this fall.