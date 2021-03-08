Colin Kaepernick's Alma Mater Responds to Push for Statue of NFL Alum

✖

In 2020, a Facebook group began pushing for the University of Nevada, Reno to erect a statue on the campus of former quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The former Wolfpack star went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers before becoming an activist, and 1,500 people in this group want his efforts recognized. However, there are no current plans for a Kaepernick statue.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, UNR president Brian Sandoval is examining different ways to recognize Kaepernick's role in the social justice conversation. A statue has been considered, but Sandoval mentioned the lack of other statues while discussing the lack of plans for one focusing on Kaepernick. "As I walk the campus, there are some other things we need to think about," Sandoval told the outlet. "There is not a statue of a woman. … We don’t have a statue of a Native American … or an Asian."

Sandoval also explained that he believes there needs to be a conversation with Kaepernick. "I think he is somebody we should welcome back to campus. Colin is somebody I appreciate and respect."

While there is not a statue of Kaepernick, the university has recognized him in a different manner. UNR inducted him and five others into the 2010 Hall of Fame class. UNR is also examining different awards that it could bestow upon the quarterback.

"We are proud of all of our alumni, Colin Kaepernick being one of the most recognizable," UNR spokesperson Kerri Garcia Hendricks told the Reno Gazette-Journal. "We have had students, faculty and alumni talk about how we could recognize the social justice conversation Colin started in this county by taking a knee.

"President Sandoval is considering the best way to recognize Colin, looking at the options that are available, such as many of the University’s prestigious awards that may be appropriate, such as honorary degrees, Distinguished Nevadan awards and the President’s Medal," the spokesperson added.

A four-year player for the Nevada Wolfpack, Kaepernick threw for 10,098 passing yards and 82 touchdowns during his career. He also rushed for 4,112 yards and another 59 touchdowns. The San Francisco 49ers selected him with the 36th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Kaepernick spent his entire career in the Bay Area (2011-2016). He threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2012, Kaepernick took over as the full-time starter for Alex Smith and led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII. The team ultimately lost to the Baltimore Ravens after falling short in a comeback effort.