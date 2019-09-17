Colin Kaepernick’s Agent Has Contacted NFL Teams in Need of QB

The NFL recently suffered a rash of quarterback injuries that completely changed the landscape of the league. Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints is sidelined for the foreseeable future after injuring his hand against the Los Angeles Rams, but he was not the only prominent figure affected. Over in Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger saw his season end due to an elbow injury while New York has lost both Sam Darnold (Mono) and Trevor Siemian (ankle). Carolina’s Cam Newton is possibly set to miss time after suffering a foot injury.

With this quartet of teams joining the Jaguars and Colts as those that have lost starting quarterbacks, it’s inevitable that the general managers and coaches will be asked about other options. Specifically, will Colin Kaepernick be given a workout? As it turns out, the former San Francisco 49ers starter isn’t waiting for a call. He is being proactive while searching for an opportunity in the NFL.

According to Chris Williamson of SNY, Kaepernick’s agent has been contacting teams in need of a quarterback. The hope is that doing so will finally provide an opportunity to showcase his skills and potentially return to the league.

“Colin is literally in the best shape of his life,” a source close to the free agent said. “He’s been working out 5 days a week at 5 am for 3 years. He wants to play and his agent has been contacting teams in need of a QB.”

A return to the NFL hasn’t been a simple task for the former 49ers starter. He has been out of the league since 2016 and has received little interest from the 32 teams. Whenever a starter is injured, Kaepernick’s name is mentioned on social media, but the GMs generally search for another option.

While he hasn’t been able to land with any teams in recent years, it’s entirely possible that this year will be different. There have been multiple QB injuries taking place during the first two weeks of the season, which could serve as a harbinger of things to come. Will more quarterbacks suffer devastating injuries in the coming weeks, or were the first two weeks of the season a simple anomaly?

No matter what happens, Kaepernick’s agent has the goal of getting the former NFL starter an opportunity with one of the needy teams. Rapper Master P is hoping that the Saints are the ones to take a chance, but the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets could both be options.