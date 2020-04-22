Colin Cowherd's 'Top 10 NFL Players' List Sparks Heated Reactions
Colin Cowherd got NFL fans fired up this week. The FS1 host revealed his top 10 NFL players, and it was controversial, to say the least. Most fans would say either Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson would be No. 1 on the list, but Cowherd went in a completely different direction. Cowherd's No. 1 NFL player right now is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. During the 2019 season, Wilson was getting some MVP talk, however, he didn't have the type of year Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had, who is the reigning MVP, and he's No. 8 of Cowherd's list.
As for Mahomes, he's ranked No. 4 behind Wilson, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 2) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (No. 3). Mahomes was the NFL MVP in 2018, and named Super Bowl MVP in February. The rest of the list features San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (No. 5); New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (No. 6); Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (No. 7); Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (No. 9), and Tom Brady (No. 10) who signed with the Bucs in March. Fans didn't like the list, and they let Cowherd know it.
Discuss. pic.twitter.com/tvZSX0jZPW— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 21, 2020
MIGHT BE THE WORST LIST I’VE EVER SEEN, EVER, IN THE HISTORY OF EVER!!!!!!!! EVER..... EVER..... COLIN IS BANNED FROM WATCHING THE NFL OR SPEAKING ON IT!!! https://t.co/lLJqFfj0EH— Connor Grott (@Connor_Grott) April 21, 2020
This is bad. I don’t care that Rodgers isn’t on it. You have russ over Mahomes. A RB over Mahomes. Mike Evans as the top WR.... yikes— 🧀🧀 (@HailRodgers12_) April 21, 2020
This is A+ clickbait. The MVP at 8? Two running backs? Hell even putting Brady at 10 is brilliant on both ends. It's either "how the hell did he make it after the season he just had????" or "how is the GOAT only 10?????" Just a masterpiece from one of the best in the game.— Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) April 21, 2020
😂😂😂😂— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 21, 2020
This has to be a joke— SaintsFan²⁰² (@Saintsfan2021) April 21, 2020
I’m not completely sure Mike Evans is top 7 at his position— Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) April 21, 2020
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes should be #1 pic.twitter.com/slzl1V4mXm— Chiefs Focus (@ChiefsFocus) April 21, 2020
Nuke it— Arrowhead Live (@ArrowheadLive) April 21, 2020
In the universe where his guest right now on the show is Russell Wilson.— Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 21, 2020
Also nice to know that offensive linemen don’t exist (i.e. Nelson & Martin).— @ronology2_ (@Ronology2_) April 21, 2020
My top 10:— malik🦦 (@HollywoodJetEra) April 21, 2020
1. Patrick Mahomes
2. Aaron Donald
3. Russel Wilson
4. Christian McCaffery
5. Jamal Adams
6. Julio Jones
7. George Kittle
8. Lamar Jackson
9. Stephon Gilmore
10. Justin Tucker
Delete this— Adam Tweets 🥶 (@TuwatiTweets) April 21, 2020
There are 2 better receivers than Evans in his own division...— Collin 🛎 (@CollinBell106) April 21, 2020
Jamal Adams should be nowhere near the top 10.— Chronic NY Sports Fan (@GKRBURNER) April 21, 2020
Brady not even a top 10 QB— Sean T. Flick (@STFLIckUp) April 21, 2020
1. Mahomes— notorious GAT🚀 (@sprotsGAT) April 21, 2020
2. Tyreek Hill
3. Travis Kelce
4. The Chiefs
5. No one else
This is the worst list I’ve seen— Mo🌊 (@LamarHeisman) April 21, 2020
People don't realize that without Russ Seahawks would get 5 wins max, a season— 🔰ᴍxʀɪᴏ🔰 (@Russ3llTheGoat) April 21, 2020
My top 10:
1. Patrick Mahomes
2. Aaron Donald
3. Russel Wilson
4. Christian McCaffery
5. Saquon Barkley
6. George Kittle
7. Stephon Gillmore
8. Lamar Jackson
9. Derrick Henry
10. Julio Jones
HM: MT, Nuk, Rodgers, Jamal Adams— andyJ — G2 #1 (@tTt_andyj) April 22, 2020