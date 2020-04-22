Colin Cowherd's 'Top 10 NFL Players' List Sparks Heated Reactions

Colin Cowherd got NFL fans fired up this week. The FS1 host revealed his top 10 NFL players, and it was controversial, to say the least. Most fans would say either Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson would be No. 1 on the list, but Cowherd went in a completely different direction. Cowherd's No. 1 NFL player right now is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. During the 2019 season, Wilson was getting some MVP talk, however, he didn't have the type of year Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had, who is the reigning MVP, and he's No. 8 of Cowherd's list.

As for Mahomes, he's ranked No. 4 behind Wilson, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 2) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (No. 3). Mahomes was the NFL MVP in 2018, and named Super Bowl MVP in February. The rest of the list features San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (No. 5); New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (No. 6); Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (No. 7); Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (No. 9), and Tom Brady (No. 10) who signed with the Bucs in March. Fans didn't like the list, and they let Cowherd know it.