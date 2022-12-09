'Cold as Balls': Chargers' Austin Ekeler Reveals the Mount Rushmore of NFL Running Backs

Austin Ekeler just revealed the four best running backs in the NFL. While appearing on Kevin Hart's YouTube sports talk show Cold as Balls, Ekeler who plays running back for the Los Angeles Chargers was asked by Hart who he feels should be in the Mount Rushmore of NFL running backs. Ekeler went with Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, and Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and himself.

It's no surprise for Ekeler to name himself. Despite not being named to a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team in his NFL career, Ekeler is one of the most dynamic running backs in the league. Last year, Ekeler rushed for 911 yards and 12 touchdowns and also recorded 647 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. So far this season, Ekeler has notched 589 rushing yards 584 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Last year, PopCulture.com spoke to Ekeler about having success in the NFL despite not being drafted. "I've never really been one to hold a grudge or be like, 'Ah, y'all should have taken me,'" Ekeler said. "It's like, it's never really been my outlook on life really, it's been...because I didn't prepare to go to the NFL like I didn't think I was going to be in the NFL. I thought I was going to go in the business world, I got my business degree and I thought I was going to be going that route. So, what carried over though, was my mind, my mind was all about, 'Hey, I'm trying to become the best Austin Ekeler that I can become.'"

Chubb has been a dominant running back since he was drafted by the Browns in the second round in 2018. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in the last four seasons and has reached the Pro Bowl three times. Henry is arguably the best running back in the NFL. He led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2019 and 2020 and was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2020. McCaffrey might be the most dynamic running back in the NFL when he's healthy. In 2019, McCaffrey tallied 1,387 rushing yards, 1,005 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns.