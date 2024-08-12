Christian Slater and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby No. 2

Christian Slater and his wife, Brittany Lopez, have added another member to their family! PEOPLE reports that the Heathers actor, 54, and his 35-year-old wife welcomed a son in July. No other details, including the baby's name, have been made public.

The couple also shares a 4-year-old daughter, whom they welcomed in 2019. Slater is also dad to daughter Eliana, 22, and son Jaden, 25, with ex-wife Ryan Haddon. The True Romance star and Lopez announced they were expecting a new addition to the family when they walked the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of Unfrosted back in April, with Lopez debuting her baby bump in a floral gown.

Slater has previously opened up about fatherhood, revealing in 2019 on The Late Late Show with James Corden that parenting had gotten "complicated" since he had welcomed his older children. "I thought your kid could get a couple of germs and be fine, build up the immune system. But now you have to wash everything," the actor joked at the time. "The bottles, they break down into eight different pieces, and it's a puzzle you have to put together. I got dish gloves on, I'm just washing these bottles."

Slater and Lopez tied the knot in December 2013 in a private Miami-area courthouse wedding after first meeting in 2010. The Mr. Robot star told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that the two had met while he was sitting in his "usual spot" eating oatmeal and spotted Lopez with a "slightly older lady."

"So I'm a filthy old man eating my oatmeal, and she comes walking along. This spot, I guess, was famous for people proposing to each other, actually. It was very, very nice. So she's there with this old lady and, next thing I know, she gets down on one knee and proposes to this older lady," Slater recalled. "I'd seen a lot of crazy stuff down in the Florida Keys! I, of course, was very intrigued, and I went over and sat down in my other usual spot."

"I thought I'd just witnessed a nice lesbian engagement, so I was coming over to say congratulations," he continued. "But it turns out it was her aunt and she was just trying to help her aunt capture the beauty and the romance of the park. ... The next thing I knew, we were hanging out in the Everglades."