Cody Rhodes Teases 'Potential WWE Crossover' With AEW

Cody Rhodes would love to see AEW work with WWE down the road. The AEW competitor and executive was recently interviewed by the New York Post and was asked about working with other promotions. Rhodes believes a crossover with WWE is possible.

"There’s no reason that there couldn’t be a potential WWE crossover one day," Rhodes said. "And I don’t mean that’s a thing that’s been discussed or happening, but none of those rules that exist for other places exist for us. Wrestling is really this universal industry. The territory reference that you made, that’s fairly accurate, but the part of it that’s most accurate was there was a genuine trust."

WWE likely won't agree to a crossover with any promotion. The only way that happens is if WWE purchases AEW, just like in 2001 when WWE bought WCW. AEW is not for sale as it has emerged as the second-largest pro wrestling organization in the country. And when Rhodes says it's a "universal industry," he means it as AEW has worked with Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the NWA in recent months.

Rhodes went on to talk about how pro wrestling was in the 1970s." Eddie Graham and Vince (McMahon) Sr. they traded people all the time and made prolific pieces of business out of it and they did it in a way where they introduced these characters in New York and then next thing you know they introduce these characters in Florida and it kept things fresh because above all, Wednesday Night War or not the main thing we have to do for fans for the rest of this run – and I want this company to be around forever — is keep it fresh," Rhodes said. "It can’t ever get stale. Our doors are open if the business is right, if the moment is right, if the time right. Our bridges are down. I’ll be the one curmudgeon AEW guy to make sure it’s all good."

Rhodes knows all about WWE as he was with the company from 2006-2016. During his time in WWE, Rhodes won the World Tag Team Championship three times, the Intercontinental Championship two times and the WWE Tag Team Championship three times. He started AEW with his wife Brandi Rhodes, Tony Kahn, the president and CEO, Kenny Omega, the current AEW World Champion, and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions.