Cody Rhodes’ Decision to Leave AEW Has Social Media Freaking Out

Cody Rhodes is officially leaving All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE Superstar announced on Tuesday that he is leaving AEW after being with the company since it launched in 2019. AEW President Tony Kahn first made the announcement and Rhodes then released a statement. It was also announced that Rhodes’ wife Brandi is leaving the company.

“I have loved my time at AEW,” Rhodes wrote in the statement. “Amazing locker room. Amazing fans. Amazing people. The ‘revolution’ was indeed televised, and I’ve been incredibly lucky to be part of that. First, I want to thank Tony Khan. He’s taken the baton and run with it, and it was an honor to work for him and to know him on a personal level. He’s a beautiful soul.

“Obviously need to thank my incredible wife and the mother of my baby girl, Brandi, for all of her love and support throughout this journey together and the amazing relationships she fostered with Kulture City and the American Heart Association. I also need to thank Nick and Matt Jackson (these two, whether they know it or not, took an undesired and not confident lir cub and gifted me the confidence to become a leader of the pack), Kenneth Omega, Chris Jericho, Chicken…we started the fire.” Here’s a look at social media reacting to Rhodes’ departure from AEW.

Second Thoughts?

Cody Rhodes showing up in WWE and seeing Vince holding the Stardust suit: pic.twitter.com/rUeSLw3QX2 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 15, 2022

One person wrote: “NAHHH , GIVE US THAT SMOKE AND MIRRORS SONGback, dashing Cody Rhodes is where it’s at.”

Joking Around

*Cody Rhodes’ first day back in WWE*



Triple H: What was all that stuff about destroying a throne??



Cody Rhodes: https://t.co/AyOalKMn0Y — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 15, 2022

Another person wrote: “Imagine Vince moving NXT back to Wednesdays and putting HHH AND Cody in charge of it.”

Much Respect

Don't undersell the impact Cody Rhodes had in creating the circumstances that enabled AEW to exist – or in shaping the modern wrestling landscape.



A pivotal figure in defining the current scene. Literally helped change the world. Complete respect for that man. — Andy H. Murray 🐊 (@andyhmurray) February 15, 2022

One person responded: “Couldn’t agree more, he went out of the fed a joke, became a badass at roh/njpw, grew a brand, teamed up with the biggest indy names in the bucks and omega, played the long game and got a billionaire to build his own promotion to show his talent properly just to go back.”

Vince Is Ready

WWE HQ intern: “Sir, there’s a gentleman named Cody Rhodes waiting at the front desk for you?”



Vince McMahon: pic.twitter.com/yvDoMHF3ML — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) February 15, 2022

One Twitter user said: “What is going on this week… Stone Cold return to ring rumors. Cody Rhodes leaving AEW. It’s only Tuesday.”

The Best Choice

Cody Rhodes has done some incredible work in AEW. I was really excited to see how the elements of his character played out there. I'll never fault someone for making a choice they feel is better for them and their family, though. What an insane 24 hours. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 15, 2022

One person tweeted: “Listen if Cody “quits” and his contract expires, and he “signs a new contract” that gets rid of the no challenging for the title stipulation where he can go for the AEW title. I wouldn’t be shocked if it’s a work.”

Fear of Danhausen?

Cody Rhodes was so terrified of Danhausen hitting him in the groin he packed up and left a company he helped launch. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 15, 2022

One fan said: “Cody ended racism while in AEW. He’s now going to WWE to end homophobia. Next Saudi Arabian show, he comes out in rainbow gear & kisses Big E in the middle of the ring. The Saudi Arabian government is in awe & realize that love is love. Peace is on Earth once again.”

Dream Big

https://twitter.com/wrestlenationtv/status/1493616081310728199?s=20&t=cCtOLVIvINLWH5JoMxUxGw

And this fan wrote: “I’m assuming WWE is paying him good money to come in, or else he would have just stayed with AEW. So I doubt that they would spend that much on him and not put him in bigger spots. But who knows with them.”