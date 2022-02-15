Cody Rhodes’ Decision to Leave AEW Has Social Media Freaking Out

Cody Rhodes is officially leaving All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE Superstar announced on Tuesday that he is leaving AEW after being with the company since it launched in 2019. AEW President Tony Kahn first made the announcement and Rhodes then released a statement. It was also announced that Rhodes’ wife Brandi is leaving the company.
“I have loved my time at AEW,” Rhodes wrote in the statement. “Amazing locker room. Amazing fans. Amazing people. The ‘revolution’ was indeed televised, and I’ve been incredibly lucky to be part of that. First, I want to thank Tony Khan. He’s taken the baton and run with it, and it was an honor to work for him and to know him on a personal level. He’s a beautiful soul.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“Obviously need to thank my incredible wife and the mother of my baby girl, Brandi, for all of her love and support throughout this journey together and the amazing relationships she fostered with Kulture City and the American Heart Association. I also need to thank Nick and Matt Jackson (these two, whether they know it or not, took an undesired and not confident lir cub and gifted me the confidence to become a leader of the pack), Kenneth Omega, Chris Jericho, Chicken…we started the fire.” Here’s a look at social media reacting to Rhodes’ departure from AEW.
Second Thoughts?
One person wrote: “NAHHH , GIVE US THAT SMOKE AND MIRRORS SONGback, dashing Cody Rhodes is where it’s at.”
Joking Around
Another person wrote: “Imagine Vince moving NXT back to Wednesdays and putting HHH AND Cody in charge of it.”
Much Respect
One person responded: “Couldn’t agree more, he went out of the fed a joke, became a badass at roh/njpw, grew a brand, teamed up with the biggest indy names in the bucks and omega, played the long game and got a billionaire to build his own promotion to show his talent properly just to go back.”
Vince Is Ready
One Twitter user said: “What is going on this week… Stone Cold return to ring rumors. Cody Rhodes leaving AEW. It’s only Tuesday.”
The Best Choice
One person tweeted: “Listen if Cody “quits” and his contract expires, and he “signs a new contract” that gets rid of the no challenging for the title stipulation where he can go for the AEW title. I wouldn’t be shocked if it’s a work.”
Fear of Danhausen?
One fan said: “Cody ended racism while in AEW. He’s now going to WWE to end homophobia. Next Saudi Arabian show, he comes out in rainbow gear & kisses Big E in the middle of the ring. The Saudi Arabian government is in awe & realize that love is love. Peace is on Earth once again.”
Dream Big
And this fan wrote: “I’m assuming WWE is paying him good money to come in, or else he would have just stayed with AEW. So I doubt that they would spend that much on him and not put him in bigger spots. But who knows with them.”