Cody Rhodes Assists Contestant's Dangerous Stunt in 'Go-Big Show' Exclusive Clip

The seventh episode of Go-Big Show will air on Thursday night, and Cody Rhodes gets involved in a perilous stunt. In the exclusive clip for PopCulture.com of the episode, contestant Krystal Kurio asks the AEW star to come to the stage to help her with the act. Kurio explains her stunt to the crowd, which partially swallows a sword while jumping onto the glass. She then revealed each jump would push the sword further into her body. She then revealed if everything goes well, Rhodes should remove the sword from her body with no issues.

Go-Big Show airs on TBS and premiered on Jan. 7. According to the official synopsis: "Go-Big Show is the most extreme talent show ever that will bring you to the edge of your seat. With jaw-dropping acts so big only a coliseum could hold them, the series spotlights everything from giant ramp jumpers, horse trick riders and incredible feats of strength to alligator and rattlesnake wrestlers stunt archers and world-record holders. The series is a celebration of the most daring acts as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize or go home."

Rhodes is one of the judges and Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson and Jennifer Nettles with Bert Kreischer as the host. Go-Big Show was produced at the Macon Coliseum in Macon, Georgia, where contenders and staff operated under strict COVID-19 safety protocols. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Rhodes explained why he took on being a judge on Go-Big Show during the height of his pro wrestling career.

"I think the show came along at such a great time," Rhodes said. "One thing you’ll discover with Go-Big Show is that so many of the acts are out of work because of the pandemic. So many of these acts were niche markets, were carnival markets, were even more niche than niche. They’re so unique that the pandemic had put a lot of these people on the unemployment line. So, to see them come together in this massive production in this massive quarantine bubble in Macon, an arena that I’ve wrestled in, as a social experiment, was so beautiful."