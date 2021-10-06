Cody Rhodes Reveals 2 Things He Will Not Do in AEW (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is one of the leaders of All Elite Wrestling, a promotion that has been on the rise since it launched in 2019. And with him being an executive vice president along with competing in the ring, Rhodes made some interesting decisions about his career. PopCulture.com recently spoke to Rhodes about competing for the AEW World Championship. He made it clear that until something drastic happens, competing for the company’s top title, along with turning heel, isn’t happening.

“This will disappoint so many and maybe it won’t, maybe this will excite, but two things I can guarantee you,” Rhodes told PopCulture. “And I’m not saying this to wave one hand while you’re not looking at the other. I’m telling this from the most honest standpoint, I am not going to turn heel on this company. And I would retire before I did that. Now I’m the head of the community outreach group. I have a little girl now. I’m not going to be doing heel stuff on TV.”

Rhodes continued: “I am not turning heel and I’m not going back on my word to challenge for the title. That stuff was real. It hurts. It is a large regret that that ever happened, but it did happen and I can live with it. And I got to do that dance with Chris Jericho, and I will not go back on that stipulation, me personally. If Tony wanted to change things he could. And again, you can never say never in wrestling, but I do think there’s this idea that evil corporate need would turn the stipulation around and challenge for the world title, that I can say never will happen.”

The good news for Rhodes is he will go down in history as the first AEW TNT Champion. He won the title in May 2020 and held on to the title for 91 days before losing to the late Brodie Lee. Rhodes regained the title in October 2020 before losing it to Darby Allin one month later.

Rhodes’ focus is now growing AEW with his wife Brandi Rhodes who is the company’s Chief Brand Officer. The couple had their first child in June, and their reality series Rhodes to the Top premiered last week. It would be great to see Rhodes win the AEW World Championship since he never had the opportunity in WWE. However, it looks like things are going great for Rhodes as he and the other stars have helped build AEW into a top pro-wrestling organization.