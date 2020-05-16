Cody Latimer, Redskins WR, Arrested on Assault and Weapon Charges

✖

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer has been arrested in Douglas County, Colorado. He is suspected of second-degree assault, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm. He was also arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors: prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Latimer was being held on a $25,000 bond but posted it and was released.

According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call of shots being fired at the Zenith Meridian Apartments. They arrived shortly after midnight on Saturday. The reporting party told deputies that they heard an argument and what they thought to be gunshots. The responding deputies gained access to the apartment and detained three people. One person had minor injuries, but a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that they were not caused by gunshots. No other injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

The Washington Redskins have since responded to the incident and released a statement on Saturday. "We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time."

Latimer was previously arrested in 2016 on a warrant for an unpaid traffic ticket. He had called 911 to report that his girlfriend had slapped him after a party in Denver. Latimer later paid about $300 to settle the ticket.

The Reskins signed Latimer to a one-year contract following the 2019 season to provide more options for quarterback Dwayne Haskins. He posted a career-high 300 yards during his final season with the New York Giants and caught two touchdowns. The Redskins have several receivers on the roster, all of which have three years or fewer of experience. Latimer was expected to provide some veteran leadership due to entering his seventh season.

Prior to joining the Redskins, Latimer spent two seasons with the Giants and four with the Denver Broncos. His best game of the 2019 season was in week 16 when posted 44 yards and one touchdown against his future team. He has registered 70 receptions for 935 yards in his career and has scored six touchdowns. He was originally a second-round draft pick out of Indiana in 2014.

Latimer is the third NFL player arrested in recent days after his former Giants teammate, Deandre Baker, and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were accused of armed robbery. Baker is reportedly facing four charges of armed robbery and four charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar is reportedly facing four counts of armed robbery.