Coca-Cola 600: See Some of the Best Tribute Designs Ahead of Sunday's Race Honoring Fallen Military Members
NASCAR drivers will pay tribute to fallen military members on Sunday evening and into the night with the Coca-Cola 600. The 600-mile race, known as the 600 Miles of Remembrance, honors service members that sacrificed their lives with drivers putting the names of service members on the windshields of their own cars. Considering the race is held on Memorial Day Weekend, the various racing teams pay tribute to members of the United States Armed Forces with special paint schemes on the Toyotas, Fords and Chevrolets.
Some of the designs are still under wraps, but many are now available. The various racing teams unveiled the patriotic paint schemes on some of the top Cup Series stock cars. This includes Jimmie Johnson's No. 48 Chevrolet, Joey Logano's No. 22 Ford and Kurt Busch's No. 1 Chevrolet. Here are some of the best designs that will be racing around Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday night.
This Sunday, Kurt Busch will remember United States Navy member Phil Grieser with the Gearwrench Tools Chevy.
Yesterday, Phil's family came to visit our shop to see the car in person. What they didn't know? Kurt would be surprising them with a visit
Did your McDelivery order include a fresh scheme for Matt Kenseth and the McDonalds Chevy this weekend?
If so, we've got you covered. 😉#CocaCola600 | #MK42 pic.twitter.com/4ScXuArPfZ— Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) May 22, 2020
America! Check out Martin Truex Jr's Bass Pro Shops USO Camry for the Coca-Cola 600
Running the Stars & Stripes for 600 of Miles of Remembrance at Charlotte Motor Speedway. I will race in honor of Army SPC Seth Blevins who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2011. It's an honor and a privilege for me to carry his name.
Honoring those who sacrificed it all. These Ford Mustangs are ready for 600 miles of remembrance in Charlotte.

Sunday, May 24 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX
Sunday, May 24 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX#NASCARSalutes // #CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/47pQL1wmnQ— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 22, 2020
.@TylerReddick will honor the name of fallen US ARMY SGT. Norman L. Tollett in the #CocaCola600.
The No. 8 @alscoinc Chevrolet will sport a special camouflage paint scheme with Tollett’s name displayed on the windshield header.#RCRhttps://t.co/1leeWTC3bG— RCR (@RCRracing) May 22, 2020
Who else can't wait to see Alex Bowman's ride hit the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

Sunday | 6 p.m. ET | FOX
Sunday | 6 p.m. ET | FOX pic.twitter.com/0MwWooulU2— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 23, 2020
The Ally Racing machine is getting ready to rock and roll at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday night's 600-mile race!
NEWS: Excited to welcome Roman to the team! The leading men's digital health clinic will power Ryan Newman's No. 6 Mustang this Sunday for the Coca-Cola 600!
This is what this weekend is all about. On Sunday, we race for SSgt. Donovan Reep, his family and the other heroes who have lost their lives protecting our freedom. It was a privilege to let his family be the first to see his name on my car. Hope to make them proud.
What do you think of these schemes for this weekend's races at Charlotte Motor Speedway?
See you tomorrow. #CocaCola600
Sunday. 6PM ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/rs3uDuIYz7— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) May 23, 2020
Getting her ready for the Coca-Cola 600
Home game this weekend.
Michael McDowell's No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang is Charlotte ready!
New look. Same support. 🇺🇸
The #GEICOMilitary Camaro ZL1 1LE will sport a desert tan design to honor the fallen this weekend at @CLTMotorSpdwy! pic.twitter.com/r12xnOB0Kh— Germain Racing (@GermainRacing) May 23, 2020