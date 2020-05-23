Coca-Cola 600: See Some of the Best Tribute Designs Ahead of Sunday's Race Honoring Fallen Military Members

NASCAR drivers will pay tribute to fallen military members on Sunday evening and into the night with the Coca-Cola 600. The 600-mile race, known as the 600 Miles of Remembrance, honors service members that sacrificed their lives with drivers putting the names of service members on the windshields of their own cars. Considering the race is held on Memorial Day Weekend, the various racing teams pay tribute to members of the United States Armed Forces with special paint schemes on the Toyotas, Fords and Chevrolets.

Some of the designs are still under wraps, but many are now available. The various racing teams unveiled the patriotic paint schemes on some of the top Cup Series stock cars. This includes Jimmie Johnson's No. 48 Chevrolet, Joey Logano's No. 22 Ford and Kurt Busch's No. 1 Chevrolet. Here are some of the best designs that will be racing around Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday night.