CM Punk's AEW Return Set: Wrestling Fans Divided

By Brian Jones

CM Punk is coming back to All Elite Wrestling. During AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Tony Khan announced that the former AEW World Champion will be featured on the company's new show Collision, which will debut on June 17 at the United Center in Punk's hometown of Chicago. 

Punk has been off AEW TV since last September when he was involved in a backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks following the pay-per-view event All Out. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 4 after Punk's press conference for the pay-per-view. According to Sports Illustrated, Punk spoke with Omega and the Young Bucks before a fight ensued. Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler were suspended after the altercation. 

Punk made his AEW debut in August 2021 after being away from professional wrestling for nearly 10 years. He's known for his time in WWE where he won the World Heavyweight Championship three times and the WWE Championship twice. Before WWE, Punk was in Ring of Honor and won the World Championship and Tag Team Championship. Here's a look at fans reacting to Punk returning to AEW. 

One fan said: "MR CULT OF PERSONAAAAAAAAAAALITY THE BEST IN THE WORLD IS BACK."

One fan said: "Ya he has to come back heel. With a mixed reaction like that you gotta make them all turn now."

A Twitter user wrote: "Enough time has passed I think happy to see him back and looking forward to his matches plus those media scrums lol. Going to be interesting how the crowd reacts to Punk on Collision though, it's gonna be must see tv!"

A person on YouTube commented: "Been 10 years since we've seen Heel Punk. I think it's about time."

Another Youtuber said: "Good to see there is a mixed reaction. I would like CM Punk to have a heel run soon. He's gonna rock that."

One fan on YouTube said: "CM Punk being back is certainly interesting. I hope he can make things up with the Bucks and Hangman Adam Page since that one of the reasons the elite hasn't re signed their contracts probably."

And this fan commented on YouTube: "I'm not even the biggest fan of him personally, but as an entertainer he's one of the best."

