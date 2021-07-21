CM Punk's Reported Return to Pro Wrestling Has Fans Sounding Off

CM Punk is reportedly in talks to make a return to pro wrestling, which would be huge for fans. The former WWE Champion hasn't competed since 2014, and it looks like if he were to return to the ring, he would be competing in AEW as he is having "ongoing talks for a return" and AEW is the "most likely landing point," according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

In April, Punk talked about making a return to WWE. “I don’t know,” Punk said to Sports Illustrated. “I’ve said no before in interviews. I’m not fishing for a deal. I get offered to do a lot of stuff, and I say no to 90% of it just because my thing is I need to work with quality human beings. It just seems like maybe in pro wrestling there is a lack of quality human beings. I don’t know. I like doing fun, quality projects. If there is a fun, quality wrestling project that gets sent my way, I will listen to it.”

He went on to say: “And the way the wrestling business is now, it’s wacky. You’ve got WWE, who has multiple billion-dollar television deals, and the television’s awful. I go back there, I’m just another guy." Here's a look at fans reacting to Punk's possible return to the ring.