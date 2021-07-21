CM Punk's Reported Return to Pro Wrestling Has Fans Sounding Off
CM Punk is reportedly in talks to make a return to pro wrestling, which would be huge for fans. The former WWE Champion hasn't competed since 2014, and it looks like if he were to return to the ring, he would be competing in AEW as he is having "ongoing talks for a return" and AEW is the "most likely landing point," according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.
In April, Punk talked about making a return to WWE. “I don’t know,” Punk said to Sports Illustrated. “I’ve said no before in interviews. I’m not fishing for a deal. I get offered to do a lot of stuff, and I say no to 90% of it just because my thing is I need to work with quality human beings. It just seems like maybe in pro wrestling there is a lack of quality human beings. I don’t know. I like doing fun, quality projects. If there is a fun, quality wrestling project that gets sent my way, I will listen to it.”
He went on to say: “And the way the wrestling business is now, it’s wacky. You’ve got WWE, who has multiple billion-dollar television deals, and the television’s awful. I go back there, I’m just another guy." Here's a look at fans reacting to Punk's possible return to the ring.
I think my organs would shut down with joy if CM Punk and Bryan Danielson did suddenly appear in an AEW ring 😂
I'd love to see them anywhere to be fair, but wow.— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 21, 2021
Is Daniel Bryan ready to join Punk? One fan replied: "I like how everyone is assuming cm punk will go to AEW over WWE lol right when there was news about cm punk could return to the ring everyone is like yup AEW without any evidence there is no indication he has any interest in AEW lol."
While CM Punk is 42, it's worth noting he's three years younger than the current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and two years younger than AJ Styles and John Cena.
Even with seven years off, hard to imagine he wouldn't make a serious impact, despite while some claim. #AEW— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) July 21, 2021
Another fan wrote: "Punk would have an immediate massive debut pop and I'm sure good promos but he won't even be top 25 in the ring in AEW.
Kenny Omega when CM Punk and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) confront him in the span of 2 weeks: pic.twitter.com/5QzaJXYaBE— Sir Suplex (@SirSuplex) July 21, 2021
"I see Daniel Bryan going to AEW. but CM Punk I don't see," one fan noted. "It's already said he doesn't like Cody Rhodes."
Then they should actually read the story, because I didn't report that CM Punk is going to be at AEW All Out https://t.co/xsNk34OBQe— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 21, 2021
One thing to note about the report is Punk has not signed a contract with AEW and no plans have been set for him. There are just ongoing talks as of now, but that can change at any point.
If AEW gets Daniel Bryan and CM Punk, AEW is going to be absolutely unmatched 🔥— The Real One ☄️ (@WWEREALONE) July 21, 2021
Another fan wondered: "It would be great for them to get some new fans. But what happens to guys like jungle boy, OC, Ricky starks, brian cage, and etc who will lose tv time inevitably?"
Those CM Punk chants are about the make the biggest comeback in wrestling history.— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 21, 2021
This fan wants Punk to return to WWE. "Can you imagine if at Summerslam, Roman beats Cena, and then takes the mic after the match and says again 'Now everyone has to acknowledge me!' Then, Cult of Personality hits?" the fan asked.
retweet if you're already daydreaming/fantasy booking CM Punk in AEW. 😂😂😂— Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 21, 2021
And one fan wrote: "I'm still trying to process that a possibility of both Punk AND Danielson in AEW exists." It would very interesting to see both of them in the rival promotion after spending years in WWE.