CM Punk's Reported Return to Pro Wrestling Has Fans Sounding Off

By Brian Jones

CM Punk is reportedly in talks to make a return to pro wrestling, which would be huge for fans. The former WWE Champion hasn't competed since 2014, and it looks like if he were to return to the ring, he would be competing in AEW as he is having "ongoing talks for a return" and AEW is the "most likely landing point," according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

In April, Punk talked about making a return to WWE. “I don’t know,” Punk said to Sports Illustrated. “I’ve said no before in interviews. I’m not fishing for a deal. I get offered to do a lot of stuff, and I say no to 90% of it just because my thing is I need to work with quality human beings. It just seems like maybe in pro wrestling there is a lack of quality human beings. I don’t know. I like doing fun, quality projects. If there is a fun, quality wrestling project that gets sent my way, I will listen to it.”

He went on to say: “And the way the wrestling business is now, it’s wacky. You’ve got WWE, who has multiple billion-dollar television deals, and the television’s awful. I go back there, I’m just another guy." Here's a look at fans reacting to Punk's possible return to the ring.

Is Daniel Bryan ready to join Punk? One fan replied: "I like how everyone is assuming cm punk will go to AEW over WWE lol right when there was news about cm punk could return to the ring everyone is like yup AEW without any evidence there is no indication he has any interest in AEW lol."

prevnext

Another fan wrote: "Punk would have an immediate massive debut pop and I'm sure good promos but he won't even be top 25 in the ring in AEW.

prevnext

"I see Daniel Bryan going to AEW. but CM Punk I don’t see," one fan noted. "It’s already said he doesn’t like Cody Rhodes."

prevnext

One thing to note about the report is Punk has not signed a contract with AEW and no plans have been set for him. There are just ongoing talks as of now, but that can change at any point. 

prevnext

Another fan wondered: "It would be great for them to get some new fans. But what happens to guys like jungle boy, OC, Ricky starks, brian cage, and etc who will lose tv time inevitably?" 

prevnext

This fan wants Punk to return to WWE. "Can you imagine if at Summerslam, Roman beats Cena, and then takes the mic after the match and says again 'Now everyone has to acknowledge me!' Then, Cult of Personality hits?" the fan asked

prevnext
0comments

And one fan wrote: "I'm still trying to process that a possibility of both Punk AND Danielson in AEW exists." It would very interesting to see both of them in the rival promotion after spending years in WWE. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of