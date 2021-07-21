Major Update on CM Punk's Return to Pro Wrestling

✖

CM Punk could be returning to professional wrestling very soon. According to Fightful (via Wrestling Inc.), Punk is reportedly in ongoing talks for a return to the ring. It's likely the former WWE Champion will join AEW, but a contract hasn't been signed or anything else has been set when it comes to AEW's plans for him.

Wrestling Inc. says the report states an AEW official and Punk have been talking about him wrestling again. It also states that higher-ups in WWE believe Punk will join the promotion at started in 2019. There are other companies that are interested in Punk now that fans are starting to head back to arenas.

Punk was released from WWE in 2014. During his time away from WWE, Punk competed in UFC and posted a 0-1 record (he competed in another match that was a no-contest). He has also done some acting and set to appear in the Starz series Heels. Punk has also made appearances on WWE Backstage which airs on FS1 and briefly made a return in 2019, making an appearance at an indie show. In an interview with Renee Paquette on the Oral Sessions podcast last year, Punk talked about making a return to pro wrestling.

"What would it take? Oh gosh. Without wanting to insult anybody on either side of the fence, any WWE talent or AEW talent, it would take, above all, an interesting scenario," he said, per our sister site ComicBook.com. "A story that would be fun to tell and also just the stupidest amount of money. But, they can save themselves a lot of money if they present a fun storyline. Now, what that is, I don't know. I'm a pretty picky guy, especially at this point. I think there are more interesting people on the AEW side of things for me to wrestle and that's because I've never wrestled them before. Young Bucks, Kenny Omega."

Earlier this year, Punk talked to Sports Illustrated about a possible return to WWE. "I’m not fishing for a deal," Punk stated. "I get offered to do a lot of stuff, and I say no to 90% of it just because my thing is I need to work with quality human beings. It just seems like maybe in pro wrestling there is a lack of quality human beings. I don’t know. I like doing fun, quality projects. If there is a fun, quality wrestling project that gets sent my way, I will listen to it.”