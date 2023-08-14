'Twisted Metal': AEW Star Samoa Joe Talks Portraying Machete-Wielding Sweet Tooth (Exclusive)

AEW Star Samoa Joe gives a standout performance as the machete-wielding Sweet Tooth in the live-action series adaptation of Twisted Metal on Peacock. The wrestler-turned-actor embodies the homicidal ice cream truck driver, while actor Will Arnett provides the character's deep, menacing voice. Ahead of the show's premiere, PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with Joe about the series and his role, which he said "without a shadow of a doubt" was much easier from behind a clown mask.

"It's kind of creative license," he told us. "Once the mask goes on, you can make things as chaotic or crazy as possible, and it's expected. So yeah, I definitely had a lot of fun with that, and it's probably the best way to describe it. Because once we got on set, the cameras were rolling and the mask goes on, then definitely it makes it easier to project yourself into the mind of Sweet Tooth."

When it comes to Sweet Tooth's massive machete, Joe explained, "It was a huge machete crafted by our fine artisans on set, little heavy, weight's a little bit forward, but it's good for chopping. It was awesome swinging that around and having some fun with it on set." He later quipped, "They thought it was a lot heavier, that it'd be a problem for me to toss, but we managed to get it across the room."

One thing that Joe was not sure he'd get to do is drive around Sweet Tooth's iconic ice cream truck ride, but much to his surprise, he did. "I didn't think they would, I thought that was..." he paused and then said, "I don't know if I'm supposed to say that. The insurance is going to be hot, but yeah, they did let me drive the truck a lot and on some ramps and stuff."

Joe added, "I was happy with the process because I got to do a lot more than I thought they would allow me to do. I've always enjoyed a more physical performance, so being able to do that was always awesome." He went on to joke, "I've done some other smaller role stunt work," referencing his longtime professional wrestling career. "This one, I'm actually not liable if anything goes bad, so I was really happy to give it a shot... I'm not the stunt guy. It was somebody else. I don't know what happened."

Finally, Joe revealed that he was a big fan of the game series that Twisted Metal is based on, saying, "If you owned a PlayStation, it was one of the only good launch titles. You didn't NOT play Twisted Metal. That's the thing that I like. Everybody's like, 'Did you play Twisted Metal?' I said, 'I owned a PlayStation.' I think it actually came with it at certain points."

He also admitted that Twisted Metal: Black (2001) was his "favorite" of the franchise, then adding, "But, I think I've played every Twisted Metal game in every incarnation, and it's always fun. It's always fun to get on the couch and everybody gather around and see who can blow up who, off the Eiffel Tower." Twisted Metal Season 1 is now streaming on Peacock.