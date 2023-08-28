TV Sitcom Star Crashes AEW All In, Hits Jeff Jarrett With Guitar

A television star got his revenge on an All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star. At AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show, Grado appeared with Anthony Ogogo and Paul Wight to take on Jeff Jarrett and his partners. All three got their licks on Jarrett, especially Grado, who hit the legendary professional wrestler with a guitar.

Before All In, Jarrett appeared on talkSport Radio and was interviewed with Grado. The two got into it, leading to Jarrett slapping the Scottish wrestler and television star before hitting him with a guitar. In an interview with WrestleZone, Jarrett explained why he had to attack Grado.

"Sometimes life imitates art and art imitates life. I had a day in it," Jarrett explained. "Me and Grado go back years and years and years. A good buddy. He's been to my house with my kids. We've stayed in contact. And so he texted me and said hey, 'I'm actually going to be in London. Why don't we hang out?' I said we're I've really got a busy schedule, so he said, 'Don't worry about it. We'll hang out.' So Grado hung out with me and just about every media interview we did."

Jarrett continued: "He ended up kind of chirping and chiming in and I finally had about all I wanted to hear out of Grado and his little one-liners. He got the guitar shot and boy it was a good one. Bill, I don't know if you saw it but the talkSPORT is kind of their version in the UK of talk radio, it's their version of ESPN and Fox SportsNet all combined into one. So it made a lot of noise. I'll say this, to the very highest levels of talk sports. So it was a good one. They put together a nice little video piece. I'll just say that."

Grado (real name Graeme Stevely) stars in the sitcom Two Doors Down, which airs on BBC. He plays Alan and has been on the show since the third season. Grado works on the show with Alex Norton, Arabella Weir, Jonathan Watson and Doon Mackichan. On the professional wrestling side, Grado competes in Insane Championship Wrestling, (ICW) which is based in Scottland. During his time in ICW, Grado has won the World Heavyweight Championship and the Tag Team Championship with Colt Cabana.