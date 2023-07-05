AEW Wrestler Quietly Leaves Company

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is no longer with the company. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Granden Goetzman has left AEW as his contract has expired. Goetzman, who went by Trench, joined forces with Parker Boudreaux and Swerve Strickland as part of the Mogul Affiliates in December. He has been sidelined in reaction months as he is dealing with injuries, according to Fightful Select.

Last week, Fightful Select reported that AEW has no immediate creative plans for Trench, or Boudreaux following their removal from Mogul Affiliates. Because of their injuries, Tench and Boudreaux were removed from the group which recently merged with The Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, and Prince Nana).

Report: Trench (Granden Goetzman) Departs AEW, Deal Expired https://t.co/MTwEZIlInI — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 3, 2023

Trench is a former baseball player who played in the minor league system for the Tampa Bay Rays, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros. Fightful Select said that Trench had been training for some time before making his debut in December. He reportedly did some training at Jay Lethal's school and was backstage at AEW Dynamite back on October 10.

Goetzman was selected by the Rays in the second round of the 2011 draft. In an interview with What the Heck, Bobby in 2019, Goetzman talked about what the future holds for him in terms of his baseball career. "I see all this potential, right? And my swing, it wasn't allowing it to surface so I went through this process and now, of course, I've got to continue to work and improve. I think it's all going to come down to my bat," Goetzman said. "I'll just take it one day at a time. And that's another thing.

"I just think about last year when I was with the Cardinals, this time last year. I had no idea that I was going to be released, that I was going to sign with the Astros, go through this process. And that's a fascinating thing to me because nobody knows where any of us will be in two months. Nobody knows what our stats are going to look like. Nobody knows if the top prospect is going to be in the big leagues or there's going to be a guy from the trenches that's a star. So I think that's a fascinating thing. And I would say, time will tell. We'll all see."