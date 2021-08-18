CM Punk Reveals How He Wants to Be Like Dave Bautista

✖

CM Punk could be coming back to professional wrestling very soon. However, the former WWE Champion knows what he wants to do in the foreseeable future when it comes to his career. Punk recently appeared on the Movie Trivia Schmoedown podcast and revealed how he wants to like Dave Bautista.

“I watch guys, friends of mine, Dave Bautista, do these huge blockbuster roles but also do roles that are challenging to him because he wants to grow and be a better actor,” Punk said, per Sportskeeda. “I just want to follow in his footsteps, you know what I mean? And it’s not because I want to be rich or to be famous but I see how fun acting is and I see how playing dress-up, essentially, how fun that can be. When stuff’s hard, I tend to want to do it more and be good at it. I have that personality trait.”

Bautista can be seen in the upcoming film Dune, which will be released in theatres and HBO Max on October 22. He is also slated to be in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released next year. And most recently, the 52-year-old has signed on to be in Knives Out 2, which is currently filming.

As for Punk, he is in the new pro wrestling series Heels, which premiered last week. Stephen Amell, who stars in Heels talks about Punk's character in the series and how well he performed the role. “[It is] a great character, great performance from him," Amell said per Den of Geek. "Shout out to Phil and his acting chops because he had a lot of words to say. Ricky Rabies is a talkative fellow, and he nailed it. He really did. The perspective that he had; he’s gone through the indies. He knew what Ricky Rabies would be like. The fact that we could go to him when it came time to put Jack Spade and Ricky Rabies matches together. It’s like, ‘Phil, help us book this thing.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, whatever you guys decide.’ ‘No, no, no. Phil, what do you think? Help us book it, man.’ It was great.”

While Punk continues to build his movie and TV career, fans are hoping to see him back in the ring. There are rumors that Punk could make his return to pro wrestling this Friday when All Elite Wrestling (AEW) goes to Chicago for AEW Rampage.