The Cleveland Indians Are Changing Their Name to Cleveland Guardians and Fans Are Divided
The Cleveland Indians are about to enter a new era. On Friday, the team announced it is changing its name from Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. The name change will go into effect once the 2021 season ends.
“We are excited to usher in the next era of the deep history of baseball in Cleveland,” team owner and chairman Paul Dolan said through the team’s press release. “Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity. Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders.
“‘Guardians’ reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge. It brings to life the pride Clevelanders take in our city, and the way we fight together for all who choose to be part of the Cleveland baseball family. While ‘Indians’ will always be a part of our history, our new name will help unify our fans and city as we are all Cleveland Guardians.” With a big move like this, fans are going to have their share of thoughts. Here's a look at what fans reacting to the name change on social media.
Together, we are all... pic.twitter.com/R5FnT4kv1I— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 23, 2021
One person wrote: "As a white male, can any Native American explain why this team's name/logo is offensive? What outrage was shown that the name needed to be changed? Cause I have only seen white people complaining about something they think they should feel offence towards."
Why not the Spiders? https://t.co/C8DFugk76Z— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 23, 2021
Another fan wrote: "We could have kept the name and use it to do more to change the lives of native Americans by permanently donating profits of tickets to Indian charities. Instead, we change the name and the lives of Indians not improved. I am from today, a Detroit Tigers fan.
In all seriousness, I like the logo but not the biggest fan of 'Guardians.'— Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) July 23, 2021
Tom Hanks is not the right call to narrate the video, according to this fan. "Why have Tom Hanks narrate this? He spent three years living in Cleveland in the 1970s, but is a born-and-raised Californian. Halle Berry, Kathryn Hahn, Patricia Heaton, Tom Jackson, Clark Kellogg, Trent Reznor, or Jim Thome weren't available?" the fan wrote.
Introducing the Cleveland Guardians!
The name will go into effect after the 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/ggCFyIRD2y— MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2021
"I like the name but I do have a question...not doing this all in one offseason could lead to something very awkward," another fan wrote. "What happens if Cleveland somehow wins the World Series this year? Will they have to make a whole bunch of Indians Champions gear while also retiring the name?"
Cleveland Guardians sounds like an XFL team name— Stuart Feiner (@StuartFeiner) July 23, 2021
One person responded: "Clearly an attempt to appeal to the younger crowd who watch Marvel or DC Comics shows and movies. Will the players wear capes during at bats? While playing the field?"
The Cleveland Guardians blew a 3-1 lead.
Yep. Still works.— Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) July 23, 2021
This fan wrote: "It's about g— d— time but this is huge and amazing news. Now change the Twitter handle to really show that you're about the life. Also thank you for actually listening to Indigenous voices on the matter and doing what's right."
My contribution for today #ClevelandGuardians pic.twitter.com/L8QPF7qzun— Melanie Newman (@MelanieLynneN) July 23, 2021
There were some fans who thought of the Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy when they first heard the new name. Does this mean the team will be giving away Groot bobbleheads next season?