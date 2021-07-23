The Cleveland Indians Are Changing Their Name to Cleveland Guardians and Fans Are Divided

The Cleveland Indians are about to enter a new era. On Friday, the team announced it is changing its name from Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. The name change will go into effect once the 2021 season ends.

“We are excited to usher in the next era of the deep history of baseball in Cleveland,” team owner and chairman Paul Dolan said through the team’s press release. “Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity. Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders.

“‘Guardians’ reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge. It brings to life the pride Clevelanders take in our city, and the way we fight together for all who choose to be part of the Cleveland baseball family. While ‘Indians’ will always be a part of our history, our new name will help unify our fans and city as we are all Cleveland Guardians.” With a big move like this, fans are going to have their share of thoughts. Here's a look at what fans reacting to the name change on social media.