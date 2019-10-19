Heated Clemson-Louisville Game Sparks Fight on Field, Andrew Booth Jr. Ejected

Saturday afternoon, a heated exchange between Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. and Louisville defensive back Trenell Troutman led to an on-field brawl, as well as an ejection. Booth was forced from the game after throwing a forceful punch and drawing multiple penalties. Meanwhile, the referees were able to get the fight broken up in short order.

On the play in question, the Cardinals were forced to punt the ball back to Clemson after another drive stalled. Booth and Troutman were lined up against each other and exchanged shoves while running down the field. The situation escalated when Booth grabbed his foe and slammed him onto the ground.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following his tackle, the Clemson DB jumped on top of Troutman and threw a punch into his facemask. This started a skirmish as players from both teams ran and jumped into the pile.

A fight breaks out in the Clemson-Louisville game & Andrew Booth Jr (No. 23) is ejected for throwing a punch #CLEMvsLOU pic.twitter.com/QWb69kahvj — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 19, 2019

With the ball in their possession, the Tigers were backed up deeper into their own side of the field after the penalty. Booth was given a personal foul and a holding penalty on the play, pushing Clemson back to its own seven-yard line.

This lack of field position was not ultimately too much of an issue for Dabo Swinney’s team, who continued to put points on the board heading into the fourth quarter. Although this drive in question did end with a punt.

As it turns out, Swinney did not even wait for Booth to be officially ejected by the referees. Instead, he simply sent the freshman to the locker room, where he would remain for the rest of the game.

“It’s a nice job by Troutman keeping your cool in that moment and not hurting your football team.” color analyst Dan Orlovsky said, per 247Sports. “Booth obviously lost his cool. For a moment, he doesn’t represent himself the right way. Credit Troutman at the same time for maintaining his composure in a not-good situation.”

While Clemson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence started the game slowly, that has not been the case in the third and fourth quarters. The team that held a 17-3 lead entering halftime built up a 38-3 advantage after Booth’s ejection.

The Tigers entered Saturday’s game as heavy favorites, and they met these expectations as the battle progressed. Although Booth was not on hand to take part for the majority of the game.

Photo Credit: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire/Getty