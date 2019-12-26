Clayton Beathard Stabbing: Authorities Issue Arrest Warrant for Suspect Michael Mosley

Clayton Beathard, the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, was fatally stabbed last early Saturday morning in Nashville, Tennessee. And now authorities are looking for their top suspect having recently issued an arrest warrant for Michael Mosley. The Nashville Police Department are looking for Mosley, 23, as he ‘s been charged with “2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for the stabbing of 3 men outside The Dogwood Bar early Saturday.”

The incident occurred outside of Hopsmith Tavern and The Dogwood. The original report said the stabbing happened because the men were arguing over a woman.

“The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside,” MNPD said in a press release. “Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides. A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated and released.”

On Saturday night, the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams. Beathard, who is the team’s No. 3 quarterback, was not active and head coach Kyle Shanahan gave an emotional about the stabbing.

“I didn’t know what to say to you guys in the beginning in the day because you know what happened last night,” Shanahan said via Sports Illustrated. “Having to go spend an hour with C.J. last night and just being with him during that. You guys know how tough it is for him and his family. …I spent an hour with him last night, he was exactly what anyone of us would’ve been last night — distraught, struggling to talk.

“He barely could talk and the last thing he said to me when I walked out the door, he stopped and just goes, ‘You make sure the guys go out and win this game.’ I didn’t want to say that at the beginning because this game doesn’t mean anything compared to his brother, we all know that.”

Clayton Beathard, 22, played high school football at Battleground Academy and college football at Long Island University. He was the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and the brother of country music singer Tucker Beathard.