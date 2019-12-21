Clayton Beathard, Brother of C.J. Beathard and Grandson of Bobby Beathard, Dead at 22 After Fatal Stabbing

Two men were fatally stabbed outside of a Midtown bar on Friday night in Nashville. They were identified as Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21. Both men were from Williamson County. They were taken to Vanderbilt Medical University Center to be treated, but later died from their injuries. A third man was treated and later released.

Beathard played football at Battleground Academy and at Long Island University. He was the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers QB C.J. Beathard and the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard. He was also the son of country music songwriter, Casey Beathard and the brother of country music singer, Tucker Beathard.

According to the Metro Nashville Police, the incident is believed to have been related to an argument over a woman. The authorities received a dispatch call around 2:52 a.m. on Saturday, which sent them to 1903 Division Street, outside of Hopsmith Tavern and The Dogwood.

“The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside,” MNPD said in a press release. “Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides. A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated and released.”

The authorities did not release the name of the third victim in the incident. The only information provided was that he had been released.

The Tennessean reports that there was still police tape encircling the area outside of the Dogwood bar at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. The investigation is considered ongoing, and the authorities are in search of male suspects with black clothing and facial hair. A photo was released of one figure that was shown in the surveillance footage. He is being sought for questioning, but has not been named a suspect.

“Midtown Hills Precinct Detectives are working the case,” MNPD Cpt. Harmon Hunsicker said, per the Tennessean. “They have some leads, and seeking information from anyone witnessing or having information about the incident.”

Following the news of the fatal stabbing incident, Battleground Academy Head of School Will Kessler made it known that counselors would be made available at 3 p.m.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss to our community,” Kessler said. “No one should have to endure such a terrible loss of loved ones. We pray for the families and their friends for strength, support, and guidance through this most difficult time.”