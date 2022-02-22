CJ ‘Lana’ Perry Teases New Paramount+ Movie

CJ Perry, who was known as Lana during her time in WWE, is getting ready to appear in a new movie. The 36-year-old actress and former WWE Superstar went to Instagram to announce that she will be in the new film WifeLike, which is set to be released in theatres and Paramount+ sometime this year. Perry will play the character Holly in the WifeLike.

“Guess who the character ‘Holly’ Is from the movie “WifeLike”?!? Coming this year to theaters & Paramount+,” Perry wrote who also posted a Reel that has her in different outfits. According to IMDB, WifeLike is directed by James Bird and stars Elana Kampouris, Doron Bell and Agam Darshi along with Perry. The official synopsis of the film as well as the release date has not been revealed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before joining WWE in 2013, Perry appeared on multiple films and TV shows such as The Game and I.C.I.R.U.S. While competing in WWE, Perry appeared in films such as Pitch Perfect 2, Soul and Interrogation. Last year, Perry appeared in the film Cosmic Sin, which also features Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo. In an interview with Square Mile, Perry talked about one of her favorite films to work on.

“Filming Pitch Perfect was awesome,” Perry said. “We all got very close very quickly and it had this amazing family feel. It was ironic though, as although the film was set at university, I was one of the few girls in the cast that had actually gone to college – I went to Florida State which was a very traditional textbook experience! I was able to take the girls to LSU – this crazy football school – to go tailgating and perform a bunch of social dances, so it was all just endless fun.”

Perry also talked about her experience in WWE. “Professional wrestling at WWE is everything I’ve always dreamed of: it’s this live-action show where we take athleticism and translate it into storytelling and entertainment with exciting music, dance and fireworks,” she revealed. “For me, it was the perfect merge of all the professional dancing and acting I had done and there’s just nothing out there like it! It’s live, it’s wild and I love it!” Perry was released from her WWE contract in June last year.