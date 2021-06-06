WWE: Lana's Message Just Before Release Has Fans Chiming In

WWE Superstar Lana the six wrestlers released from their contracts on Wednesday, and her messages posted just before the reveal have fans talking. The release caught many wrestling fans off-guard, as Lana was a regular on Raw each Monday night. While Lana (real Name CJ Perry) never won a championship during her time in the company, Lana had large following, which started when she was the manager of her husband Rusev (now known as Miro in AEW).

"Be who you are and say what you feel, because in the end those who matter don’t mind and those who mind don’t matter," Lana wrote on Twitter the day before her release from WWE. It's not clear as to what that means, but it's possible she could have known a release was coming.

Lana, 36, started her WWE career in 2013 as a manager. She then began competing in 2016 and was recently teamed up with Naomi, a two-time winner of the SmackDown Women's Championship. The pair recently competed for the Women's Tag Team Championship but came up short. Now that Lana is no longer a part of WWE, will she join her husband (who goes by Miro) at AEW? Could we see her in more films since she's been featured in Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2 and Cosmic Sun? Here's a look at fans reacting to Lana's message.