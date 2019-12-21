C.J. Beathard Returning Home to Mourn With Family in Wake of Brother Clayton’s Death, Will Miss 49ers vs. Rams

Early Saturday morning, three men were stabbed during an altercation in Nashville, Tennessee, two of whom passed away. One of these men was Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. The San Francisco 49ers have since responded to the incident.

In a statement released on Saturday, the 49ers explained that C.J. would be traveling back to Tennessee to be with his family. The team is scheduled to face off with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, but the backup QB will not be with his teammates.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard‘s younger brother, Clayton,” the 49ers said. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton.”

C.J. is the third quarterback in the rotation, which meant that he was not expected to see any snaps during Saturday’s game. Jimmy Garoppolo is the starter and will continue to serve in this role. Nick Mullens will be the backup as part of his normal duties with the team.

Early Saturday morning, Clayton was one of three men that had been stabbed during an altercation outside of the Dogwood Bar, a popular destination in Music City. All three were treated at Vanderbilt Medical, but only one survived. Clayton and another man, Paul Trapeni III, both passed away due to injuries sustained.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the belief is that the altercation started with an argument over a woman. Once they went outside, the fatal stabbings occurred.

“The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside,” MNPD said in a press release. “Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides. A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated and released.”

The MNPD is searching for suspects in the case that were described as wearing black and having facial hair. A photo of one individual was released following the incident, but this unnamed male, as seen through surveillance footage, was described as someone wanted for questioning.

Photo Credit: Getty