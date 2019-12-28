C.J. Beathard Fans Send Support After He Opens up About Brother Clayton’s Stabbing

C.J. Beathard fans are sending the San Francisco 49ers quarterback some heartfelt support, after he recently opened up about about the tragic stabbing that claimed the life of his brother, Clayton. Beathard took to Instagram to share some family photos of his brother, and included a lengthy caption, pouring his heart out about the terrible situation. Fans, followers, and friends of Beathard have been showering the post with loving comments.

“It’s hard to even think of a comment good enough for you. No one alive could read that and not feel it. Tough doesn’t describe it man. We are all in your corner, man,” wrote one fan.

“We love you CJ, thank you for the transparency. Prayers, condolences all sent to you and your family during this time,” another added.

My sincerest condolences. Prayers for you and family. May god continue to hold you and your family in strength and love,” another user offered.

In his caption on the post, Beathard bared a large part of his heart, writing: “It’s hard to even know where to start for something like this, but I guess first I just want to say a can’t tell you how thankful and blessed me and my family are for all of the people that have reached out and prayers we have received since by brother went to heaven.

“It truly is unbelievable all of the support and friends we have. I love each every one of you. Thank y’all so much,” he continued. “But I want to start with Clay. Clay has the biggest heart of anyone that I have ever known. Anyone that knows him knows this, he would do absolutely anything for the people he loves.

“He is the most loyal guy that I have ever known in my life and has always been so dang proud of my family and I,” Beathard went on to say. “It sounds so cliche but clay is the best example of a dude that lights up every room he walks into whether its with his loud contagious laugh or just the smile on his face. Anyone that knows him would tell you the same.

“He also has the weirdest ways of making unforgettable relationships with literally everyone he meets,” he also shared. “Clay is the sweetest, most humble, toughest, and kind hearted people this world had in it, but he was called home and now has none of the pains and stresses only this world could give. Clay is 1 of a kind.”

Beathard concluded his message in the comments, revealing that Clayton’s funeral will be held at Grace Chapel Church in Franklin Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The man accused of fatally stabbing Clayton was taken into custody by police earlier this week.