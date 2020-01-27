Ciara Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant With Heartbreaking Photo

Ciara is sharing a moving tribute to Kobe Bryant and the retired NBA player’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna after the two were tragically killed in a horrific helicopter crash Sunday morning that took the lives of nine people. Monday, the “1, 2 Step” singer took to Twitter to share a loving photo of the father and daughter duo alongside a broken heart emoji.

The moving memorial to the former Los Angeles Lakers player and his daughter had social media in tears all over again.

the entire worlds heart is so heavy right now. love on those you love now…dont wait.! #RIPMamba 👑✊🏽 — Cameron Petty (@OnikaEra) January 27, 2020

This is too sad to see. I’m completely heartbroken — Mr_sandman (@Mr_sandmannk) January 27, 2020

Kobe saw the most special gift in his daughter GiGi but only god takes his angels at young age sooner than others to paradise because he’s only preparing us when we get to paradise it hurts more because we don’t always understand gods plan. Prayers to every families they loss — Rosie (@jarojonmc) January 27, 2020

Since Bryant’s death, those who knew and loved him have been sharing their memories of the athlete and father on social media, including family friend Jennifer Lopez, who is engaged to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez.

“Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most,” Lopez wrote under photos of the Bryants. “We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events.”

“The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day,” she continued. “Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Sunday that the reason for the crash is the subject of an ongoing investigation, with weather conditions and mechanical issues both being investigated as possible factors in the fatal crash.

