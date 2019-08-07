Ciara Lands Creative Director Position for Nike and Jordan Kids Fall Apparel for Finishline

Ciara is entering the world of kids sports apparel. On Tuesday, the R&B artist announced she has been named the creative director for the Nike and Jordan kids fall apparel for Finishline. She now joins husband and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as part of the Nike family, who reacted to his wife’s news the best way possible.

I am so proud to share that I am the Creative Director of the Nike and Jordan Kids fall apparel collections exclusively at @FinishLine! Mommy’s and Daddy’s line up! Get your babies fresh! 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/F4Nc7QFbJP — Ciara (@ciara) August 6, 2019

Ciara spoke about her new job to PEOPLE and she said this is something she always wanted to do.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to express my creativity in fashion through legendary brands,” Ciara said. “I remember as a kid waiting in line at Finish Line to get the newest sneakers, so to have the opportunity to see my creative vision on those same shelves is a reminder no dream is too big,” she adds. “I can’t wait to infuse mine and my family’s style and energy into this process.”

Ciara has had success as an artist, but she wants more. Back in November, the Atlanta native told PEOPLE she is all about doing something very few African-American women have done.

“No dream is too big. I want to be a billionaire,” the mother of two said. “I never thought, I can’t be because of the color of my skin, I can’t be because of my gender. The more resources, the more you can do.”

Ciara has an estimated net worth of $20 million according to Celebtattler.com. Since 2004, she has released seven studio albums including her latest one “Beauty Marks” which was released in May. As of 2019, Ciara has sold 23 million records worldwide.

Wilson has been Ciara’s wife for three years and he is her No. 1 fan. And that goes the other way around as Ciara, their daughter and her son from a previous relationship, are seen at Seahawks games on a consistent basis.

The star quarterback is hoping to have the same type of success this fall as he is looking to win his second Super Bowl. Last year, Wilson had a strong 2018 season, recording 3,448 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He led the Seahawks to a 10-6 record and they reached the wild-card round of the playoffs.