Chris Davidson, Pro Surfer, Dies in Alleged Bar Assault

Chris Davidson has died after an alleged physical assault. ABC reports the news on the 45-year-old, with fellow Australian surfer and former world champion Mark Occhilupo calling the ordeal "tragic." Davidson reportedly passed away after an assault that happened on the night of Saturday, Sept. 24. Police were called to Sportsmans Way at South West Rocks following reports the pro suffer had allegedly been punched in the head outside the bar. The Sydney-born surfer fell to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement. While unconscious, paramedics tried to treat him. Davidson was taken to Kempsey Hospital, where he died a short time later from his injuries. A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the crime. The New York Post reports that Grant Coleman was charged and refused bail before appearing before Port Macquarie Bail Court.

Known in the surfing world as "Davo," Davidson represented Australia in competitions around the globe, including the 2009 Billabong Pro in Spain. There, he reached the final but was eventually eliminated by Brazil's Adriano de Souza. He began with the Rip Curl Search team at a young age. Alongside his friend Mick Fanning, he shot free-surfing films.

Surf magazine Tracks called him "one of the most gifted surfers in the world" at his peak, the report notes. Others feel he was an underrated surfer.

Surfing NSW executive director Mark Windon said he had heard rumors of Davidson's passing before it was confirmed via social media and through personal phone calls, adding he "couldn't believe" the news. "[Mr. Davidson] was a larger-than-life character, and for his life to finish that way is really sad," he said. "He was one of the most stylish surfers we'd ever produced in this country. He was an absolute prodigious talent and as flamboyant as he was in the water."