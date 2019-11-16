Chip and Joanna Gaines Named Guest Pickers on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

ESPN’s College GameDay has found its celebrity guest pickers for Saturday. It was recently announced that Chip and Joanna Gaines of the HGTV show Fixer Upper will join the College GameDay crew at Baylor University which is their alma mater. The Bears, who are ranked No. 12 in the country, have a huge game on Saturday as they host No. 10 Oklahoma. College GameDay host Rece Davis “invited” the couple to join them via Twitter on Thursday and Chip accepted the invitation.

“Umm.. I’m trying to play hard to get here… but YESSSSS!!! [Joanna Gaines] and I are IN! See you and the crew on the banks of the Brazos!” Chip wrote on Twitter. That led to a number of responses from fans of the Gaines couple, one person wrote, “Wow Gaines’!!!!!! Who would of thought fixing up old houses would lead you to the best pre-sporting event on TV of all time!!!!!! COLLEGE GAME DAY!!!!” Another person wrote, “Chip & Jo, I wasn’t jelly over your beautiful life before. But THIS! I’m green with envy. Baylor green that is. God Bless!” And another person wrote, “YES!!!!! Love you guys so much! Happy Birthday!!!!”

Chip and Joanna Gaines started in Fixer Upper from 2013 to 2018. The show had 79 episodes and the couple would work with clients to buy and remodel homes. Chip and Joanna worked on over 100 homes during their time on the show.

As for their College GameDay debut on Saturday, they will be all about Baylor as the team tries to remain undefeated. Earlier in the week Baylor head coach Matt Rhule was asked if College GameDay would be a distraction for his team. He said, “Nah, I think it’s awesome. I’ve only had GameDay once before (Temple versus Notre Dame, in Philadelphia, on Oct. 31, 2015), and it was like open invite – come watch practice.

“Because it’s different, you only get GameDay when you’ve earned it. I’m not worried about our guys not being focused for the football this week. I’m not worried about that. I know our guys will be focused. I said to J-Will (Jordan Williams) and a couple of those guys, ‘Hey, 21 days, man. Can you give me 21 days? Can I give you 21 days? Can we give each other 21 days?’ We have three games left, now it’s less than 21 days. Can we all just give our best for the next 21 days? We have three chances to play. Maybe we’ll win all three, maybe we won’t. I don’t know that. But, we can give each other our best for 21 days, because the year, football feels never-ending.”