Childhood Home of Kobe Bryant Sells for $810K

✖

The childhood home of Kobe Bryant, which is located in Pennsylvania, has just sold for $810,000, according to TMZ. Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, lived in the home during his teenage years, and it has five bedrooms as well as three and a half bathrooms. The home sits in the Philadelphia area, and the Bryant family parted ways with it in 2008.

The home hit the market in September for $899,000. TMZ said the home closed on Nov. 6 and sold for $810,000, which is notable since 81 represents Bryant's 81 points he scored in 2006 against the Toronto Raptors. The home also includes a basketball hoop, which is the same one Bryant used to become a basketball legend.

Kobe Bryant's Childhood Home Sells For $810,000, Hoop Included! https://t.co/FlmVfBirCU — Opening Day Game (@OpeningDayNFL) November 10, 2020

"Every home has a story to tell and this one is not to be missed," the official home listing states. "It happens to be the former home of beloved NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. He spent his teenage years living at 1224 Remington and attended Lower Merion High School from 1992-1996. He took the basketball scene by storm and led his high school team to a state championship. The home's most significant feature is Kobe's basketball hoop in the driveway where he spent countless hours perfecting his craft."

The Bryant family moved into the 3,400-square-foot home in 1991 after living in Italy, according to Realtor. Bryant was 13 years old at the time and attended eighth grade and high school in the area. Bryant played basketball at Lower Merion High School and played all five positions, according to ESPN. In his last three seasons, Bryant led the team to a 77-13 record. And as a senior, Bryant averaged 30.8 points, 12 rebounds, 6.5 assists, four steals and 3.8 blocks a game and helped the team win a state title, it's first in 50 years. His work on the court led to him being named Naismith and Gatorade High School Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American.

From there, Bryant went on to have a legendary NBA career. He played for the Lakers from 1996-2016 and led the team to five NBA Championships. He was a two-time winner of the NBA Finals MVP award and was selected to play in the All-Star Game 18 times.