Chicago Bears Linebacker Arrested on Weapons Charge

A Chicago Bears linebacker was arrested and charged with multiple weapons offenses, according to USA Today. Matt Adams was taken into custody by Chicago police on Thursday night after a weapon and high-capacity magazine were discovered in his vehicle, which was reported to be stolen. Adams was spotted near the vehicle and told police he had a license for the gun, but not in Illinois. He is charged with misdemeanor illegal gun possession and possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal piercing bullets.

"Earlier this morning, we were made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Bears linebacker Matthew Adams," the Bears said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time." Adams is due in court on Aug. 24.

(Photo: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In April, Adams, 22, signed a one-contract with the Bears after spending four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He was selected by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has been a solid backup player. In his four seasons with the Colts, Adams recorded 55 tackles and six tackles for loss.

Adams was brought in by the Bears to add depth to the linebacker position and contribute on special teams. The Bears are looking to turn things around as they hired a new head coach in Matt Eberflus, who worked with Adams when he was the defensive coordinator for the Colts from 2018 to 2021. At the end of minicamp, Eberflus sent a message to his players.

"The summer for these guys is gonna be important," Eberflus said, per Bleacher Nation. "And the message I said after practice to them was to come back lean, fit, and strong. Obviously, I left them with 'get your track shoes on' – like I started my first press conference – because we're going to be running once we get to training camp. Training camp's not to get in shape, you should already be in shape. You should be ready to go for training camp, because we're blowin' and goin' from Day 1. And then just to be safe. Be careful who you hang around and be mindful of that, and where you are. And to be safe during the vacation, this little time-off break we have before training camp."