Chicago Bears Fans Chant ‘Fire Nagy’ as Team Loses Fifth Straight Game

The Chicago Bears could be looking for a new head coach very soon. As the team was losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Bears fans at Soldier Field expressed their frustration by chanting “fire Nagy.” Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been taking a lot of heat this season, and with the team losing five straight games, fans have had enough.

The Bears are now 3-7 on the year after losing to the Ravens 16-13 on Sunday. The team lost starting quarterback Justin Fields during the game because of injured ribs, but the Ravens were playing without star quarterback Lamar Jackson as he was out due to an illness. After the game, Nagy was asked about the fans booing the team when they were down 6-0 at halftime.

“I just understand that, in the end, we all care a lot and we’re all in this thing,” he said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “And, of course, we want to do everything we can to win. That’s our job to do that. And I think everyone is competitive and wants to see the Bears win, and that’s exactly what we want.”

Nagy has been under a lot of pressure since becoming the Bears head coach in 2018. He made a big impact his first season with the team, finishing with a 12-4 record and winning the NFC North, the first time the team won the division since 2010. But after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs, the Bears have not been able to get back on track, finishing with an 8-8 record in 2019 and 2020.

“The defense, I thought, swarmed all day long,” Nagy said about Sunday’s game, per the team’s official website, “did what they had to do with the tackles and the sacks. But in the end, I know that they’re frustrated because of not being able to close that game and finish the game. You’ve got to finish. You’ve got to be able to end the games, close them out. In the end, it’s situational football. You have the lead in two games to be able to close it out and win both of those games and we didn’t do that.”