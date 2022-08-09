Chicago Bears All-Pro Player Requests Trade From Team

A star player from the Chicago Bears is ready to join a new NFL team. Linebacker Roquan Smith recently announced he has requested a trade from the team. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is not practicing until he gets a new deal. Smith wants to say in Chicago but believes the "new front office regime doesn't value me here."

"To the city of Chicago and all the Bears Fans worldwide, I have officially requested a trade; just writing these words is deeply painful," Smith wrote in the statement, per CBS Sports. "I'm a kid from Macon County, Georgia. When you grow up playing football, you dream of making it to the NFL one day. However, playing the Linebacker position, you NEVER imagine getting drafted in the Top 10 by the Chicago Bears! I'm a HOMEGROWN Bear! A dream came true for me to have an opportunity to put that Bears' helmet on, wear the same jersey that the legendary LB's did, it's an indescribable feeling."

The #GMFB crew reacts to breaking news that Bears All-Pro Roquan Smith has requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/WQQcq6bn7j — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 9, 2022

Smith went on to say reveal that the issue is the Bears' new front office offering him a contract that he believed wasn't good for him. Unfortunately, the new front office regime doesn't value me here. They've refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been take it or leave it,'" Smith revealed. "The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it. I've been trying to get something done that's fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me.

"I wanted to be a Bear for my entire career, help this team bring a super bowl back to our city. However, they have left me no choice than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table." Smith was selected at No. 8 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft after having a strong career at the University of Georgia. He was selected to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team in 2018 and has made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2021. Smith finished the 2021 season with 95 tackles, three sacks, one interception and one defensive touchdown.