Chase Elliott Defeats Kyle Busch in Truck Series, Captures $50K Bounty Following Toyota 500 Crash

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch faced criticism prior to the COVID-19-caused postponement when he took part in and won a Gander Truck Series race in Las Vegas. Fellow driver Kevin Harvick even created a "bounty" and promised $50,000 to anyone that could defeat Busch during the next four Truck Series events. Harvick will now be making a $50,000 donation to a coronavirus relief fund in Elliott's name due to the "current environment."

Elliott took part in the Truck Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway, securing the victory in the process. Busch made a hard charge near the end but could not overtake his rival. Once Elliott crossed the finish line, the announcers said that he has "captured the bounty" and guaranteed the money. The racing industry has been aware of the bounty since Harvick announced it in February, and many fans have been rooting for someone to defeat Busch.

RACE WINNER: @chaseelliott holds off @KyleBusch for the final 20 laps to win at @CLTMotorSpdwy! pic.twitter.com/i5Y4g89y47 — NASCAR Gander Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 27, 2020

When Harvick originally announced the bounty, Busch responded by asking what he would get if he continued to win. He expressed confidence in his skills behind the wheel of a truck. Harvick clarified the bounty and said that Busch would get a "pat on the back" instead of the money.

With Elliott defeating Busch, there is one remaining question. Did he secure a $50,000 or $100,000 donation? When Harvick announced the bounty, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis said that he would match the bounty due to confidence in Busch. If his guarantee still remains, Elliott may have doubled the amount of money sent to a relief fund in his name.

For many fans, the amount was irrelevant. They were just happy to see Elliott defeat Busch in a high-profile race. The reason for this is that the two Cup Series drivers had a controversial collision near the end of the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway. Elliott was racing toward what could have been his first win of the season and only needed to pass Denny Hamlin. However, Busch hit his car from behind and spun him into the wall.

Elliott was unable to finish the race and put his emotions on display. He stood at the edge of the track until Busch came into view once again and then flipped him off. Elliott later told Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports that the middle finger was "warranted."

Winning a race in the Gander Truck Series is not the same as securing crucial points in the Cup Series. However, the fans expressed happiness that Elliott found some form of "revenge" following the Toyota 500. Having the driver copy Busch's bow to the crowd was an added bonus.