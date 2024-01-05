Charlotte Flair 'Truly Scared' After Suffering 'Huge Blow' to Her Health and Career

Charlotte Flair just gave an update on her health following her serious injury. The WWE Superstar went to social media to reveal she had surgery after tearing her ACL, MCL and meniscus during her match against Asuka on the Dec. 8 episode of WWE SmackDown. Flair said she will return in nine months but admits to being "truly scared" of not knowing what's next.

"It has taken me a few days and many MANY tears to wrap my head around everything," Flair said in the social media post. "I happen to be an expert in overthinking and this is the first time I've ever been truly scared. Scared of the unknown but also feeling like I'm losing what I'm most proud of and that's being an athlete. I don't like showing physical weakness and this has left me feeling exposed. A process I know I will grow from but a very new one to me. This was a huge blow to me mentally and obviously physically going into 2024. 2023 was a rollercoaster and I am trying to stay positive and maybe this was the only way to stop, refocus, rebuild & eventually conquer again."

Flair also talked about how she enjoyed being a babyface before her injury. "I have been a bad guy for most of my career but this year was different for me," she said. "I CHERISHED every hug, high-five and fist pump this year at live events and for the first time in my career felt comfortable in my own boots being the good guy. I learned so much as a performer and plan on starting right where I left off. I promise I am going to work 24/7 over the next nine months to come back the best version of the Queen you've ever seen."

This is the first major injury for Flair since joining WWE 12 years ago. She has taken time off WWE TV, such as in 2022 when she was for seven months. During that time, Flair married former WWE and AEW star Andrade El Idolo. Last year, Flair took a few months off after losing the SmackDown Women's title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Shortly after the injury, it was reported that Flair signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE.