WWE's Charlotte Flair and AEW's Andrade El Idolo Get Married in Mexico

✖

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo have officially tied the knot. WWE announced the couple got married in Mexico on Friday evening. Flair, who recently was the SmackDown Women's Champion, posted photos of her wedding on social media, and PEOPLE also obtained exclusive photos from the event. PEOPLE also reported that the couple exchanged vows in front of over 160 people at the Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón, where El Idolo is from.

Flair and El Idolo got engaged when both were in WWE on Jan. 1, 2020. "Before I met him, I did not know anything except my job," Flair said. "When I met him, he opened my eyes to travel and life and love and a different culture. And I was so strict with my job and did not know how to enjoy both life and work at the same time. And he opened me up to that."

Flair, 36, had eight bridesmaids, including her sister, sister-in-law, El Idolo's sister and former WWE Superstar Nia Jax. El Idolo's groomsmen were his eight uncles, and WWE Hall of Fame Ric Flair walked his daughter Charlotte Flair down the aisle. The couple is now heading to Costa Rica for their honeymoon and then close on a new home in Florida this summer.

"He is so romantic," Flair told PEOPLE. "Plus their culture is so loving and family-oriented. And it has made me softer and has opened me up to what matters and what doesn't. Manny really softens me." Flair has taken time off from WWE TV to get married. It's now clear when Flair will return, but when she does, she will likely be put back into the championship mix. In her career, Flair has won the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship six times each. She is also a two-time NXT Women's Champion, a Women's Tag Team Champion and the last WWE Divas champion.

El Idolo, 32, started in WWE in 2015. He was part of the NXT brand and moved up to the main roster in 2018. He was let go from WWE in March 2021 but won the NXT Championship and the United States Championship during his time with the company. El Idolo joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in June 2021 and has worked with former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero.