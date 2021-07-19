Social Media Drags WWE for Censoring Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank

Charlotte Flair is back on top as she defeated Rhea Ripley to win WWE's Raw Women's Champion at Money in the Bank on Sunday night. And while some fans were happy Flair won another title, the majority of fans watching on Peacock were upset with what they did with "The Queen." At the start of the match, Flair gave a middle finger to the crowd, which was censored by the streaming service and WWE. This led to an uproar on social media, but the question is why did Flair do it?

Last year, Flair went on Raw Talk and sent a message to her haters. "It's not about who gets under my skin, it's about why they get under my skin, she said, per Sportskeeda. "I see, I hear, and I read what people say about me that I'm entitled that I'm always in the title picture. Here's the thing, I am the only person that shows up to work 365 days a year. I'm never sick, I'm never hurt, I'm the hardest working person in this company. I'm on RAW, I'm on SmackDown, hell, I do media for FOX and I'm not even on FOX and then they sent me to NXT. I do anything and everything they ask because I love this business and I strive for greatness." Here's a look at social media going after WWE and Peacock for censoring Flair.