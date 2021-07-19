Social Media Drags WWE for Censoring Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank
Charlotte Flair is back on top as she defeated Rhea Ripley to win WWE's Raw Women's Champion at Money in the Bank on Sunday night. And while some fans were happy Flair won another title, the majority of fans watching on Peacock were upset with what they did with "The Queen." At the start of the match, Flair gave a middle finger to the crowd, which was censored by the streaming service and WWE. This led to an uproar on social media, but the question is why did Flair do it?
Last year, Flair went on Raw Talk and sent a message to her haters. "It's not about who gets under my skin, it's about why they get under my skin, she said, per Sportskeeda. "I see, I hear, and I read what people say about me that I'm entitled that I'm always in the title picture. Here's the thing, I am the only person that shows up to work 365 days a year. I'm never sick, I'm never hurt, I'm the hardest working person in this company. I'm on RAW, I'm on SmackDown, hell, I do media for FOX and I'm not even on FOX and then they sent me to NXT. I do anything and everything they ask because I love this business and I strive for greatness." Here's a look at social media going after WWE and Peacock for censoring Flair.
Charlotte Flair Gives Fans Middle Finger Over Becky Lynch Chants
One fan wrote: "First Peacock tries censoring a middle finger and now they're trying to censor the entire show.
Another fan wrote: "Screen went black at #MITB I thought The Fiend was about to get in the match. But it was just Peacock trying to sensor Charlotte's middle finger."
Another fan thought a big return was happening during the match. The person wrote: "I thought someone was making a return. Nope just the network blocking Charlotte's middle finger to the crowd."
One social media user wrote: "Half the WWE universe thought The Undertaker was going to appear. The other half were waiting for Alexa. Nope, just a middle finger."
"Nice editing by peacock by going to black then coming back as Flair had a middle finger up, can't wait to watch all the censored Austin stuff," another fan noted.
One WWE fan said: Its kinda disappointing on Twitter when a 30-second return, crowds and a middle finger are a bigger topic of conversation than any of the matches themselves. You can say this was the greatest ppv but that does say a lot."
"Charlotte lost it at the 'we want Becky' chants. HAHAHHAHAA & they tried to cut the crotch chop & middle finger. I'm weak!" a fan wrote.