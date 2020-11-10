Charlie Hunnam Reveals What Attracted Him to New Boxing Movie 'Jungleland'

✖

A new boxing movie, Jungleland is now available on digital and premium video on demand and stars Charlie Hunnam. The film takes a look at two brothers whose tight bond helps them escape their circumstances by competing in no-holds-barred boxing matches across the country. Hunnam recently spoke to Collider about Jungleland and revealed what made him want to take on the project.

"It's a testament to Max [Winkler]’s great writing but it just felt like a fresh character, in terms of general film history," Hunnam said. I didn’t feel like I’d seen a character like Stanley portrayed too many times but it was also specifically a very fresh character for me." Hunnam also mentioned the relationship between Stanley (Hunnam) and Lion (Jack O'Connell) was strong, but the fact they weren't able to show it played a big factor in him accepting the role.

Fighting for a better life, Lion (Jack O'Connell) and his manager brother Stan (Charlie Hunnam) risk it all in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. Jungleland premieres at home November 10 and in select theatres November 6. #JunglelandMovie pic.twitter.com/J2RnfQSepa — Paramount Movies (@ParamountMovies) October 16, 2020

"I came from a very, very working-class, tough environment where men didn’t really interact with each other in a way that I found deeply satisfying," Hunnam stated. "So there was something about that, that felt personal to me, and that I was interested in exploring." Jungleland was filmed in 2018 and made its premiere at the Toronto International Flim Festival last September. So far, the film has received positive reviews as it has a 72% grade on Rotten Tomatoes. In September of this year, Paramount Pictures acquired the home entertainment and TV licensing rights to Jungleland.

"We are delighted to bring these exceptional films to audiences around the world through a combination of home entertainment platforms and television licensing," said Dan Cohen, President, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. "With top-notch casts and creative talent, these films offer gripping stories that will appeal to a wide array of viewers."

Hunnam, 40, is known for his role as Jax Teller in the FX series Sons of Anarchy. And when asked if he would do another series like Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam said: I quite like long-form storytelling. I really like the element of a family of actors and getting to work with the same people consistently, over a long period of time. There are definitely elements of TV that, to me, are more attractive than film.