Chargers Fire Coach Anthony Lynn Following 7-9 Season

The Los Angeles Chargers capped off the 2020 season with a decisive victory over a Kansas City Chiefs team resting its starters. Less than 24 hours later, the organization made a major change to the coaching staff. The Chargers fired Anthony Lynn, ending his tenure after four seasons.

"This morning I informed Anthony Lynn that we have made the decision to part ways with him as our head coach," team owner Dean Spanos said in a statement Monday. "I'm not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony, and I want to sincerely express my deepest gratitude for his leadership during a time of great change for our organization. As we all know, this is a results-driven business and, simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations.

"Moving forward, we will redouble our efforts to both build and maintain a championship-caliber program," Spanos continued. "We have been innovative in many facets of our organization in recent years, and we need to carry that over to our entire operation. Our fans need to know that the Los Angeles Chargers are committed to consistent, winning football. The search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

Under Lynn's leadership, the Chargers achieved a 12-4 record in 2018 and reached the postseason. The team defeated the Ravens in the Wild Card round and moved on to a battle with Tom Brady and the Patriots. However, the Chargers faltered and exited the playoffs early after a 41-28 loss.

Since that playoff appearance, the Chargers have posted a 5-11 season and a 7-9 season while dealing with late-game collapses and numerous injuries. Special teams also played a role in Lynn's firing, especially during a Week 13 loss to the Patriots in which the Chargers allowed two special teams touchdowns.

Despite the losses in recent seasons, Lynn and his coaching staff found considerable success on offense after the Chargers selected Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert in the 2020 NFL Draft. The rookie became a starter in September due to a "freak injury" to Tyrod Taylor and remained in the lineup for the remainder of the season. Herbert set numerous records, including most completions by a rookie QB (396), most passing touchdowns by a rookie (31) and most total touchdowns by a rookie (36).

With Herbert making his case as the best draft pick in 2020 and joining a talent-filled roster, the Chargers should become a top destination for potential coaches. According to Steve Wyche of NFL Media, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and retired Ohio State coach Urban Meyer are both options.