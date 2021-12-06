CFL Players Get Into Fight With Fan Who Allegedly Spit Beer at Them

A Canadian Football League (CFL) game dealt with an ugly situation when the game was over. The Toronto Argos took on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Division Final. And after the game, a few Argos players made their way into the crowd and started a fight with a Tiger-Cats fan who allegedly spit beer in a player’s face.

Argos defensive back Chris Edwards was the one seen getting into the fight with the fan, leading to Argos staff members getting into it with fans before heading into the locker room. According to TMZ Sports, some and had spilled drinks on the players causing the initial confrontation. The Toronto Police released a statement on the altercation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/6ixbuzztv/status/1467662139787825153?s=20

“At the end of the game, two men allegedly jumped a barricade and were attempting to fight with players,” the statement read via Matthew Scianitti of TSN. “Officers and security quickly intervened and both men are alleged to have been assaultive with staff and police. As a result, both were trespassed (required to leave and were issued a provincial ticket) from BMO Field and Exhibition Place.”

On Monday, the CFL said it will investigate the situation. “We are aware of the situation and we are reviewing it. We won’t comment further at this time,” a CFL spokesperson said in an email to CBC News, per Yahoo Sports. The Argos lost to the Tiger-Cats who will go on to play in the Grey Cup. Toronto told CBC news that the team is doing their own investigation.

https://twitter.com/ticatsroar/status/1467692075441430533

“The Toronto Argonauts, in conjunction with MLSE security, the CFL league office and local police, are investigating a post-game incident involving team personnel and visiting fans,” the team wrote. “The club will issue a statement once the investigation is complete and any outcomes are determined.”

“When you look at the passion that’s involved and the energy that was in the stadium, many times these things happen out of passion … passion for your team, supporting your team,” Argos general manager Michael “Pinball” Clemons said. “I think it’s best for, you know, the professionals that are involved in this to give us some more concrete answers.” The Argos finished the season with a 9-5 record. The CFL returned to playing this year after canceling the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.