Watch: Celtics’ Marcus Smart Pranks Rookie Romeo Langford With a $4,500 Chipotle Charge

Entering the world of professional sports is never easy for any rookie, regardless of what league they belong to. These youngsters have to prove they can perform on the national stage, while also dealing with a level of rookie hazing. The NBA is no different as Boston Celtics‘ point guard Marcus Smart recently proved to rookie Romeo Langford when he stuck him with a massive bill at Chipotle.

“We set up this fake order for him, from me to him, as one of his rookie things,” Smart said. “It’s $4,500 worth of food that he’s going to have to pay for. We don’t really know how he’s going to react.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The entire scenario was captured in video released by the popular restaurant chain, showing Smart posed as a manager at a Boston-area franchise, waiting for Langford to show up and order something to eat. However, what the rookie didn’t know was that Smart had ordered $4,500 worth of Chipotle and left it in the youngster’s name.

Interestingly enough, Langford wasn’t that angry about the entire interaction. He actually appeared to be more stunned than anything else when he was given the massive bill and requested the entire order be put on his tab. While his companion from the team asked to see a manager, it’s in this moment that Smart walked out and revealed it all to be an elaborate prank.

For those curious, there was a price breakdown given for the food that was ordered. Apparently, $4,500.01 can pay for 320 burritos, 320 drinks and 200 orders of chips and guacamole. However, the video did not reveal if the burritos had added guacamole. That is an extra charge, after all.

After the prank was revealed, Chipotle presented Smart and Langford with their very own celebrity cards, which brings them free entrees for an entire year.

As Langford explained, he may be in the league now, but he can’t quite afford this much food so early. He hadn’t even been given his first check at the time the video was filmed. However, the 14th overall pick did agree to his rookie contract in July 2019. Langford will make $16.5 million over the first four years of his career, starting at $3.5 million in the 2019-2020 season.

With this amount of money heading his way, it’s no longer a question if Langford can afford to buy 300-plus burritos and drinks. It’s more important to determine if he actually wants to drop $4,500 on Chipotle.

If not, at least he can rest assured that Smart will be willing and able to place the order for him.

Photo Credit: Kathryn Riley/Getty