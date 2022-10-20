CBS New NFL Broadcast Camera Angle Earns Mixed Reviews

NFL fans received an interesting look at an NFL game on CBS this past weekend. During the second quarter of the Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants contest, CBS decided to take its camera game up a notch. To get fans closer to the action, the CBS camera that hangs above the field began to sway back and forth during a kickoff. It was a new way to help fans experience the action, but based on the responses on social media, CBS may hold off on doing it again as some fans said it was "bad" while others said to "get rid of this roller coaster ride."

"This shows how dangerous the kickoff really is," one fan wrote. "Y'all think this camera is bad, imagine the view of the players on the field. I've covered a few kicks in my time and I promise this is how it feels." While some fans didn't like the new camera angle, others enjoyed the experience.

camera work straight out of an action film 🎬 pic.twitter.com/JDl74A6C5Q — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022

"Makes it feel like you're in the action, very cool," another fan tweeted. "The viewpoint does tip around a bit too much though but still is cool. Maybe a split view or partial view showing the whole field too?" CBS has not commented on the new camera angle, but it's likely the network will continue to do what it can to improve the fan experience since NFL games will be shown on CBS for the next 10 years. In 2021, CBS signed a 10-year contract to continue to be the home of AFC games. CBS will also broadcast the Super Bowl in 2023, 2027 and 2031.

"These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We're proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement last year. "Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game." CBS has been broadcasting NFL continuously since 1998. Select games have also aired on CBS' sister station Nickelodeon and the streaming service Paramount+ since 2021.