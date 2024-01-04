Cause of Tyreek Hill's House Fire Revealed

The cause of the fire at Tyreek Hill's mansion has been revealed. According to the Associated Press, the fire was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in the bedroom. The fire has been ruled "accidental" by Davie Fire Marshall Robert Taylor, but he did not provide the age of the child or the amount of damage caused by the fire. Hill was at Miami Dolphins' practice when the fire broke out on Wednesday. He left practice as soon as he learned about the fire.

Hill's home is located in Southwest Ranches, which is around 30 miles northwest of Miami. Video from Miami television station WSVN showed a large amount of black smoke coming from the roof. Drew Rosenhaus, Hill's agent, told reporters that some family members were at home during the fire.

"He and his family are safe," Rosenhaus said. "No one was injured No. 1, no pets, so for that, we're very grateful. We're very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, there'll be some smoke and water damage. It's very difficult for anybody obviously to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it, he and his family, with as much poise as you could hope."

After practice on Wednesday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke to reporters about Hill and the fire. "I think that would be difficult for, not just my teammates, but for anyone in general to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now," Tagovailoa said. "I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He's good as well. I know it's a little cliche to say, but those things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. I'm just glad that a lot of his family members are safe."

Hill purchased the home for $6.9 million after he was traded to the Dolphins in 2022. He spent his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and helped the team win a Super Bowl during the 2019 season. In his career, the superstar wide receiver has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and the All-Pro Team five times.