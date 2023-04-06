Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Reveals When He'll Retire From NFL

Tyreek Hill is about to enter his eighth year in the NFL, and it looks like he will be calling it a career very soon. While appearing on the Totally Offensive podcast this week, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver asked how much longer he plans on playing football and revealed he will play until the end of the 2025 season.

"I'm going for 10," Hill said, per CBS Sports. "I'm going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm going to call it quits." Hill could play longer than that or announce his retirement earlier than 2025. But it's hard to see him leave the game while he's at the peak of his career. Hill, 29, is coming off a huge year in his first season with the Dolphins, catching a career-high 119 passes for 1,710 yards. But Hill does have a plan when he retires from the NFL.

"So I really want to get into the gaming space," Hill said. "I really want to get huge in that and that's kind of what I'm doing right now. I'm using my platform to create a gaming team, which isn't launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I'm going to just sign different content creators, different athletes. I just been working that, talking to different sponsors."

Hill was traded to the Dolphins last year after spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. During his time in Kansas City, Hill was selected to the All-Pro First Team four times, the All-Pro Second Team once, the Pro Bowl six times and he led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win in 2019. The Chiefs and Dolphins will play each other this fall, and Hill has a message for Chiefs fans.

"Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?" Hill said, per NFL.com. "Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all. I hate to do it! But guess what? I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day. I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day."