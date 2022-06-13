Tyreek Hill Explains Why He Left Kansas City Chiefs for Miami Dolphins

✖

One of the more surprising moves this NFL offseason is the Kansas City Chiefs trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Hill recently debuted his new podcast and talked about the reason he was ready to leave Kansas City. Part of the reason Hill left is he feels the Chiefs were not utilizing him as much as they could.

"If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don't see why teams don't utilize their best receiver," Hill said, per CBS Sports. "And that's where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I'm like, yo, I don't mean to talk or be a diva in some situation, but can I see the pill some time, please? Just give me the ball, please."

After being traded to the Dolphins, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract worth $72.2 million guaranteed. While Hill is now one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, he's going from Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes to up-and-comer Tua Tagovailoa when it comes to quarterbacks. Hill said Tagovailoa is more accurate and believes he can take the Dolphins to the next level.

"I've had a chance to see Tua throw the ball, to myself, but ... he's that dude, bro," Hill said. "Like, what a lot of people don't know, like, I'm not just sitting just saying this because he's my quarterback now. ... I'm not trying to get more targets right now, but what I'm trying to say is Tua is that deal, bro. ... Bro, he has a heck of an arm, bro. He's accurate. He can throw the deep ball, and he actually goes through his reads, where people are like on Twitter like saying, 'Oh, he doesn't go through his reads.' Man, this dude is that dude."

Hill was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In his six seasons with the Chiefs, Hill has made the Pro Bowl each year and has been selected to the Pro Bowl First Team three times. Last year, Hill caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.