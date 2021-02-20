Carson Wentz Sends Message to Philadelphia After Eagles Trade Him to Colts

✖

The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts agreed to a trade on Thursday involving Carson Wentz, which will become official in March. The former second-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft responded to the news with a message on Instagram. He posted a statement thanking the fans and the team for support.

"What a journey," Wentz said at the start of his statement. "More than anything, I will miss my teammates. Thank you. I appreciate every one of you and will never forget the relationships and memories made over the years. So many lifelong relationships have been formed in that locker room. Thank you for the fellowship, the camaraderie in the locker room, and the daily battles out on the practice field!

The former first-round pick continued in the statement and thanked the city of Philadelphia for being his home over the past five years. He highlighted the delicious food he ate, the church he attended, and the fun that his family had. Wentz also reflected on helping bring the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia at the end of the 2017 season, the first in franchise history.

A former MVP candidate during the 2017 season, Wentz did not play during the postseason due to tearing his ACL in December. He still earned a Pro Bowl nomination after leading the team to a 13-3 record, the best in the NFC. Backup Nick Foles then took over and led the Eagles to victories over the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, and New England Patriots.

According to ESPN, the trade includes multiple draft picks. The Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick. However, the second-round pick could turn into a first based on the amount that Wentz plays during his first season with the Colts.

With the trade becoming official at the start of the new league year in March, Wentz will partner with Colts head coach Frank Reich. The two previously worked together during the 2017 season — when Reich was the Eagles' offensive coordinator — and found considerable success. Now they will try to lead the Colts back to the postseason after an 11-5 season and a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"As one chapter closes, another one begins," Wentz wrote at the end of his statement. "And I’m excited to join the Indianapolis Colts and look forward to the work ahead! God’s plan!"