Carson Wentz Mocked With 'Elf on a Shelf' Meme After Being Benched
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled to move the offense during the 2020 season due to constant pressure in his face and inaccurate throws in the direction of his skill position players. He has thrown for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, leading to calls for rookie Jalen Hurts to replace him in the lineup. The Eagles made the change on Sunday during a loss to the Green Bay Packers, benching Wentz and sending Hurts out onto the field.
While head coach Doug Pederson hasn't determine whether Wentz is permanently out of the lineup, Twitter users wasted no time in mocking the former second-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft with memes. Many referenced the annual "Elf on a Shelf" tradition and said that the season is about "Wentz on the Bench." Some Twitter users pointed out that the two words don't necessarily rhyme, but that did not prevent the jokes from increasing in frequency.
you’ve heard of elf on the shelf, now it’s time for pic.twitter.com/Extsh8wpgO— Lindsay (@_lindssss) December 6, 2020
LMAOO not Wentz on the Bench https://t.co/TyQXGGRJ2z— junior. (@ItsAll_UpHere) December 7, 2020
“Wentz on the bench” is pretty clever— Matt R (@phillyCPAmr) December 7, 2020
Wentz on the bench 🤣😂— Nich (@xstxxzx) December 7, 2020
I am sobbing HAHA wentz on the bench https://t.co/pgIRbXlRYU— D (@DanielleHartt) December 7, 2020
Wentz on the bench?— Mark Bernardo (@markbernardo96) December 7, 2020
Wentz on the bench lmaooooo https://t.co/w5V8tXrwk9— Tradae 🥶🎤 (@itsTradae) December 7, 2020
Wentz on the bench. Garbaaaaage! https://t.co/qm13hEaAmm— Big-Mac ♓️ 6X NBA Champion (@I_am_Tain) December 7, 2020
wentz on the bench 💀😂😂😂 https://t.co/SJRSjJQrj5— ZP (@iamzacharypaul) December 7, 2020
Wentz on the bench 😂😂😂 https://t.co/nojKTNsy7u— Kellso (@TheArtBully) December 7, 2020
Wentz on the Bench sounds good on a shirt https://t.co/DACmEXhUPQ— Tenacious D and the Nick of Destiny (@NickDorner98) December 7, 2020
Wentz on the bench— Ryan Taylor Williams (@rtw_02) December 7, 2020
What's up @gmfb and @KyleBrandt you've heard of the elf on the shelf now how about the Wentz on the bench. Hahaha pic.twitter.com/FuRAyMLqC5— Mark DeLano II (@MarkDeLano3) December 7, 2020
Lmao Wentz on The Bench 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/zcKbJMtcye— Coach James J.A. Akers (@704DBCoachAkers) December 7, 2020